Thomas Jenkins: 6 Potential NRL Destinations for the Rising Winger (2026)

Thomas Jenkins, a rising star in the NRL, has quickly become one of the league's most exciting wingers. His success is even more remarkable given his position within the Penrith Panthers' dynamic attack. While some may have doubted his abilities at the start of the season, Jenkins has proven himself time and again, solidifying his spot in the team and challenging for the record books with 18 tries already to his name. However, as the Panthers navigate a salary cap crunch, Jenkins' future becomes uncertain. Rumors swirl that he may be forced out due to his desire for a significant salary upgrade, which the Panthers might not be able to afford. Despite this, Jenkins remains an attractive prospect for several clubs across the NRL. Among these, the Brisbane Broncos stand out as a potential suitor. With key departures and a need for outside backs, the Broncos could benefit greatly from Jenkins' try-scoring prowess and potential for growth. While salary cap constraints may pose a challenge, Jenkins' reasonable price tag and the opportunity to continue his development in a winning system make him an almost irresistible option for the Broncos. In my opinion, the Broncos should strongly consider making a move for Jenkins, as he could be the missing piece to their outside back puzzle and a key contributor to their future success.