Thomas Tuchel's Press Conference: Kane's Fitness, Transfers, Pitch Concerns & More (2026)

Thomas Tuchel, the England manager, is facing a myriad of challenges as he prepares his team for the World Cup. With just over two weeks to go until their opening match against Croatia, Tuchel's pre-tournament press conference revealed a lot about his plans and concerns. From player transfers to pitch conditions, and fitness concerns, Tuchel is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Tuchel's press conference was his stance on player transfers. With several England players in the spotlight for potential moves, Tuchel has given them the green light to secure deals during the tournament, as long as they don't distract from the team's goals. This is a bold move, and one that could potentially create a distraction for the team, but Tuchel believes that with the right support, his players can handle it. He also mentioned that he would help players navigate the transfer process, ensuring that they remain focused and prepared for matches.

Another concern for Tuchel is the playing turf at Tampa Bay, where England will face New Zealand in their first warm-up game. While he hasn't seen the pitch first-hand, he expressed some worry when shown a photograph of it. However, he also made it clear that the pitch wouldn't affect his team selection, and that they would adapt their plans if necessary. This shows a pragmatic approach from Tuchel, who is willing to make changes if the playing conditions are not ideal.

One of the biggest concerns for England fans is the fitness of Harry Kane, the team's main goalscorer and captain. During the Euro 2024 campaign, Kane looked tired and was often substituted before the end of normal time. However, Tuchel has shut down any concerns, stating that Kane is in top shape and ready to go. He also mentioned that Kane was the leading player in training, setting the intensity for the team.

Tuchel also gave some insight into the role of Ivan Toney, the Saudi Arabia-based striker who was surprisingly called up to the team. Toney's training performances have justified his selection, and Tuchel believes that he can be a valuable asset to the team. He also mentioned that Toney has a big personality and is one of the world's best penalty takers, which could be a huge advantage for England.

In terms of the starting XI, Tuchel has a clear idea of 14 or 15 starters who can and should start for England. However, he is still processing the options and is not yet ready to narrow it down. He also mentioned that he will take last decisions based on the energy, shape, and form of his players, as well as their ability to fit the opponent better.

Finally, Tuchel expressed some concern about the rule changes that have been made ahead of this World Cup. He had a meeting with IFAB and admitted that he didn't fully understand all of the new rulings. He is worried that the referees will have to make too many subjective decisions, which could lead to confusion on the pitch. However, he is confident that they will get their head around the new rules and adapt to them.

In conclusion, Thomas Tuchel is facing a number of challenges as he prepares England for the World Cup. From player transfers to pitch conditions, and fitness concerns, he is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations. However, he is confident that his team is in good shape and ready to go, and that they will be able to adapt to any challenges that come their way.