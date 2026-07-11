Thrice as Nice! Hunter Goodman's Historic 3-HR Game Continues Hot Streaks (2026)

Hunter Goodman, the Rockies catcher, had a historic night at Target Field, hitting three home runs in Colorado's 8-5 win over Minnesota. This performance marked his first career three-home run game and secured a spot in Major League history. Goodman's power surge continued as he reached 25 home runs on the year, becoming the first Rockies player to hit three home runs in a game since Michael Toglia in July 2024. He also became the first National League catcher since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench in 1970 to hit at least 25 home runs in his team's first 83 games, and just the fourth catcher in Major League history to accomplish this feat. This achievement is all the more remarkable considering Goodman's trend of higher productivity on the road. While baseball fans might expect a hitter's numbers to surge in the thin air of Coors Field, Goodman has defied this expectation, hitting nearly .100 points higher on the road (.281 away vs. .193 at home). His performance against Twins starter Mike Paredes was a testament to his skill, as he hit a solo shot in the first inning and a three-run shot in the seventh. Goodman's ability to perform on the road and his power-hitting prowess make him a force to be reckoned with in Major League Baseball. This achievement not only showcases his talent but also highlights the importance of context in baseball performance, as Goodman's success on the road challenges traditional expectations.