Thru-Hiking the PCT with Type 1 Diabetes: Tips, Gear, and Resupply Strategies (2026)

Ben Bosch, a seasoned hiker and runner from Boulder, CO, takes us on an extraordinary journey through the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), sharing his unique experience as a Type 1 Diabetic. His adventure, spanning over 5 months, covered an impressive 2440.7 miles, from the US-Mexico border to the US-Canada border, with his partner by his side. This isn't just a hiking tale; it's a testament to resilience, meticulous planning, and the power of human determination. Bosch's story is a must-read for anyone considering a thru-hike, especially those with chronic illnesses.

A Journey of Resilience and Planning

Bosch's journey was not without its challenges. He braved 18 marathon or longer days and a seven-day stretch covering 174.2 miles, with resupplies every 3-5 days. His meticulous planning and confidence in his management plan were crucial. He carried an impressive 8L of diabetes supplies, which was 15% of his 55L pack volume. This included a Tandem t:slim X2 pump, Dexcom G6, Baqsimi, Novolog, Lantus, and various other essential items. His gear list is a testament to the importance of being prepared, especially for those with chronic illnesses.

Resupply Strategy: A Well-Oiled Machine

Bosch's resupply strategy was a well-oiled machine. He carried about 2 weeks of supplies and had a resupply package waiting at a local post office every week. This ensured a week's buffer in case of delays. His mom was the MVP, packing and mailing much of the food and diabetes supplies. This approach allowed him to quickly replace items if needed, ensuring he was never worried about running out before the next resupply.

What Went Wrong (and What I’d Change)

Despite his meticulous planning, Bosch encountered challenges. The biggest issue was multiple bottles of insulin going bad due to the hot weather. He learned the hard way that insulin can turn cloudy and sludgy, making it essentially useless. His strategy to keep the insulin in the center of his pack to keep it out of the sun was insufficient. In the future, he would add a Frio pack, which other hikers used effectively to prevent insulin spoilage.

Another unexpected problem was running out of places to put infusion sites. Old sites took a month or more to heal, forcing him to get creative. He also had to be vigilant about site changes, missing them occasionally and waking up at 2 a.m. to an out-of-insulin alarm. Despite these challenges, Bosch's determination and problem-solving skills kept him going.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Bosch's journey was not just about hiking; it was a journey of self-discovery. He learned a lot about himself and his body, and can better plan for future adventures. His experience highlights the importance of meticulous planning, resilience, and adaptability when facing challenges with a chronic illness. His story is a powerful reminder that with the right preparation and mindset, anything is possible.

In conclusion, Ben Bosch's journey through the PCT is a testament to the human spirit and the power of determination. His story is a must-read for anyone considering a thru-hike, especially those with chronic illnesses. It's a reminder that with the right preparation and mindset, even the most challenging journeys can be accomplished.