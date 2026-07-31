Tibet's Seismic Mystery: Unraveling the Cause of Slow Waves (2026)

The Tibetan Plateau's seismic mystery has long intrigued geophysicists, with its slow seismic waves beneath the northern plateau suggesting a rigid base being replaced by warmer material from deep below. However, a new analysis offers a simpler explanation: heat that accumulated inside the rock itself over tens of millions of years. This finding has significant implications for how scientists model the plateau's support structure. The collision between India and Asia, which began around 50 million years ago, has resulted in the Tibetan Plateau rising to a depth of nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers). The upper mantle's wave speeds reveal a clear divide under the plateau, with seismic waves behaving as expected under cold, dense rock pushed forward by the Indian plate. However, north of this divide, the same waves slow down significantly, challenging existing models. Two competing models have emerged to explain this phenomenon. One suggests a thick, intact lithosphere under Tibet, with the Indian lithosphere pushing northward and remaining largely in place. The other model proposes that the lithospheric mantle in northern Tibet became too thick and unstable, eventually sinking into the deeper mantle. Dr. Ajay Kumar, a geophysicist, tackled this problem by combining four independent datasets: seismic wave speeds, gravity field measurements, subtle variations in Earth's gravitational shape, and surface topography. His analysis revealed that the lithosphere in northern Tibet is younger and has lower seismic wave speeds than expected for cold, dense rock. This finding contradicts previous models that attributed the slow speeds to asthenospheric intrusion, or hot flowing rock from depth replacing the rigid material. Instead, Kumar's study proposes that the slow seismic signals could be explained by radiogenic heating, the heat produced by radioactive decay inside the crust itself. This heating, accumulated over tens of millions of years, could raise temperatures enough to slow seismic waves without any material being stripped away or replaced. However, this scenario requires the thick crust to have been in place before the India-Asia collision, providing sufficient time for heat accumulation. The implications of this new understanding are profound. It suggests that forces beneath the northern plateau behave differently from what replacement-based models predict, with a stiff, intact lithosphere under compression producing distinct stress patterns. This finding raises questions about earthquake concentration and the persistence of the plateau's elevation. Researchers can now test the key assumption directly by examining preserved rocks for evidence of early thickening. The study, published in the journal Terra Nova, offers a specific alternative to the long-standing Tibet seismic mystery, providing valuable insights into the complex geological processes shaping the region.