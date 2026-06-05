Titans OTA Observations: Tate, Spears, and Ward Shine (2026)

The Titans' Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are a crucial phase in their preparation for the upcoming season, offering a glimpse into the team's dynamics and potential. Here's a deep dive into some key observations from Friday's session, with a focus on the players who stood out and the insights they provide into the team's future.

Carnell Tate's Acrobatic Abilities

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly Carnell Tate's acrobatic catches. Tate, the team's first-round pick, showcased his athleticism and hands by snagging a Cam Ward pass with one hand and later fighting off a defender for a high ball. While he did drop one pass and let another catchable ball slip away, his overall performance was impressive, leaving fans optimistic about his potential.

Tyjae Spears' Explosive Plays

Tyjae Spears, the Titans' running back, had a day to remember. He caught four passes and turned short passes into big gains, showcasing his speed and agility. Spears' ability to break through holes and juking defenders along the way is a testament to his talent. His performance is a sign of things to come for the Titans' offense.

Cam Ward's Consistency

Quarterback Cam Ward had a solid day, making several nice throws, including a beautiful pass downfield to Bryce Oliver for a touchdown. However, he also missed some opportunities, going 17-of-31 for the day. Ward's consistency is crucial for the Titans' success, and his ability to make accurate throws in a rainy practice is a positive sign.

Defensive Highlights

The defense deserves recognition for making plays. Solomon Thomas intercepted Will Levis early, showcasing his ability to read passes. Similarly, cornerback Keydrain Calligan intercepted Levis, demonstrating the team's overall defensive prowess. These plays highlight the importance of depth and the potential for the defense to be a key factor in the team's success.

Mitchell Trubisky's Absence

The absence of Mitchell Trubisky from practice gave Levis and Hendon Hooker more reps. While Levis had a solid day, going 15-of-23, his performance raises questions about the team's quarterback depth. The Titans' decision to rely on Hooker and Levis in Trubisky's absence could be a strategic move or a sign of the team's current quarterback situation.

Receiver Producing

The receivers had a strong showing, with Wan'Dale Robinson leading the way with six catches. Xavier Restrepo and Bryce Oliver also had notable performances, with four and three catches respectively. These numbers highlight the depth and talent at the receiver position, which is crucial for the team's offensive success.

Hendon Hooker's Performance

Hendon Hooker showed his speed on a designed run and threw a dart to Courtney Jackson. His performance, going 9-of-13, is a positive sign for the team's quarterback situation. Hooker's ability to make accurate throws and showcase his athleticism is a good indicator of his potential as a starter.

Veteran and Rookie Contributions

The presence of veteran Calvin Ridley and rookie Nick Singleton on the practice field is a positive sign for the team's depth. Ridley's participation in individual drills and Singleton's involvement in team drills showcase the team's commitment to developing its talent. Additionally, Chimere Dike's two catches and Bishop Fitzgerald's PBU contribute to the team's overall depth and potential.

Sloppiness and Drops

Despite the positive observations, there were some drops and general sloppiness in the practice. The wet conditions likely contributed to some of the drops, but it also highlights the need for the team to focus on consistency and execution. The Titans' ability to minimize these mistakes will be crucial in their pursuit of success.

Looking Ahead

The Titans' OTAs are a crucial phase in their preparation, offering a glimpse into the team's dynamics and potential. While there were some highlights and lowlights, the overall performance provides a positive outlook for the team's future. The Titans' ability to build on these observations and continue their development will be key to their success in the upcoming season.