TNA IMPACT Night 2: The Hardys, Moose, and Nemeth Brothers Steal the Show (2026)

The Theater of the Absurd: TNA Impact’s Latest Taping Leaves Me Scratching My Head

TNA Impact’s recent TV taping in Denver felt like a rollercoaster designed by someone who’s never actually ridden one. From gimmicks that miss the mark to storylines that seem to exist in a vacuum, it’s a mixed bag of potential and perplexity. Personally, I think TNA has always struggled to find its identity, and this taping is a prime example of that ongoing battle. Let’s dive into what went down—and why it matters.

The Gimmicks: A Masterclass in Missed Opportunities

One thing that immediately stands out is the HTM gimmick. Kissing up to every city he visits? It’s not just cringe; it’s lazy. What many people don’t realize is that wrestling characters thrive on authenticity, even in their absurdity. HTM feels like a caricature of a caricature, and it’s a disservice to both the performer and the audience. If you take a step back and think about it, this kind of gimmick perpetuates the ‘bush league’ stigma TNA has fought for years. It’s not just about disliking the character—it’s about recognizing how it undermines the brand’s credibility.

The Matches: A Tale of Squashes and Staredowns

The in-ring action was a mixed bag. Special Agent vs. Jamie Stanley? A basic squash match that felt like filler. But what makes this particularly fascinating is how TNA continues to lean into heel-on-heel dynamics without giving them depth. It’s as if they’re checking boxes without caring if the story resonates. On the flip side, Ricky Sosa vs. Ryan Nemeth was a fun crowd-pleaser, but it’s a reminder of how rare these moments feel in TNA’s current landscape.

The Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali build-up was intriguing, but the execution left me wanting more. The staredown after the match had potential, but the misdirection involving Ryan Nemeth felt forced. What this really suggests is that TNA is trying to create tension, but they’re relying too heavily on predictable tropes. In my opinion, they need to take risks—not just recycle old tricks.

The Women’s Division: A Glimmer of Hope in a Sea of Chaos

The Ash by Elegance vs. Mara Sadé segment was a highlight, but not for the reasons TNA intended. Ash throwing a fit and leaving the match was a bold move, but it raises a deeper question: Why is TNA so afraid to let their women’s division shine without drama? Mara Sadé’s win by DQ was fine, but the real story was Indi Hartwell’s involvement and Demon Bunny’s save. What many people don’t realize is that the women’s division has the potential to be TNA’s saving grace, but they’re often relegated to secondary storylines.

The Hardys: A Nostalgic Distraction?

The Hardys returning in their Broken form was a nostalgic treat, but it also felt like a bandaid on a bullet wound. From my perspective, TNA leans too heavily on nostalgia to mask their current shortcomings. Don’t get me wrong—I love the Broken gimmick as much as the next fan, but it’s not a long-term solution. What this really suggests is that TNA is struggling to create new stars, so they’re relying on old ones.

The System vs. The Hardys: A Microcosm of TNA’s Issues

The main event between The System and The Hardys was a perfect example of TNA’s current dilemma. The System went over dirty, which is fine—but why does it feel so uninspired? One thing that immediately stands out is how TNA struggles to make their heels feel threatening. The System should be dominant, but instead, they feel like placeholders. If you take a step back and think about it, this match is a metaphor for TNA’s larger problem: they’re trying to build something without a solid foundation.

Final Thoughts: TNA’s Identity Crisis

TNA Impact’s latest taping left me with more questions than answers. Personally, I think they’re at a crossroads. Do they double down on nostalgia and gimmicks that feel out of touch, or do they take a risk and build something new? What makes this particularly fascinating is how TNA’s struggles mirror the wrestling industry’s broader challenges. In a world where fans crave authenticity and innovation, TNA feels stuck in the past.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how TNA’s tapings often feel like a series of disconnected events rather than a cohesive narrative. It’s not just about the matches or the gimmicks—it’s about the story they’re trying to tell. And right now, that story feels incomplete.

If TNA wants to survive—let alone thrive—they need to take a hard look at what they’re doing. Nostalgia can only carry them so far. The real question is: Are they willing to evolve? Or will they remain a theater of the absurd, leaving fans like me scratching their heads?