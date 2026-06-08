TNA Wrestling Updates: Champions Challenge Results, Ultimate X Match Announced (2026)

In the world of professional wrestling, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) never fails to deliver thrilling storylines and championship opportunities. This week's edition of "Impact" was no exception, as it kicked off and concluded with highly anticipated All-Star matches that determined the next contenders for two prestigious championships.

The men's match, a true showcase of talent, saw Elijah, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, KC Navarro, and Leon Slater go head-to-head against the formidable team of tag team champions Bear Bronson and Brian Myers, international champion Mustafa Ali, X Division champion Cedric Alexander, and the TNA world champion Mike Santana. The rules were simple: pin one of the champions, and you automatically earn a title shot.

KC Navarro, in a brilliant display of teamwork with Leon Slater, managed to pin Mustafa Ali, securing himself a shot at the TNA International Championship. This comes after Navarro's recent loss to A.J. Francis in a Sac Town Street Fight, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his upcoming championship match.

In the women's division, the All-Star match pitted Elayna Black, Mara Sadé, and Xia Brookside against the formidable trio of TNA Knockouts champion Lei Ying Lee and the Knockouts tag team champions, Heather and M by Elegance. The match was a testament to the intense rivalry between Brookside and Lee, former best friends now turned bitter enemies.

The Elegance Brand, determined to maintain their dominance, controlled the match for the most part, keeping Lee out of harm's way. However, a momentary lapse in judgment allowed Brookside to deliver a devastating DDT to Lee, resulting in a pin and earning her a well-deserved shot at the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Speaking of the X Division, Fabian Aichner, formerly known as Giovanni Vinci, made his TNA debut with a bang. After crashing Cedric Alexander's X Division Championship victory over Leon Slater, Aichner officially signed with TNA and wasted no time making an impact. In his first match, he faced Eddie Edwards, putting on a spectacular display of in-ring prowess. Despite Edwards' best efforts, including a backpack stunner and a chokehold, Aichner's agility and aerial maneuvers proved too much. The match ended in a disqualification when The System interfered, but Aichner's performance left no doubt about his intentions to take down The System.

Leon Slater, fresh off his X Division title attempt, has been announced as a participant in the upcoming Ultimate X match at Slammiversary in June. Ultimate X, one of the most exciting match formats in TNA history, promises to deliver high-flying action and intense competition as Slater goes up against Cedric Alexander for the X Division title.

In other news, Santino Marella, the TNA Director of Authority, found himself in a heated rivalry with Stacks Lorenzo, who Marella believes has corrupted his daughter, Arianna Grace. The two faced off in a singles match, with Lorenzo gaining the upper hand through a series of knee strikes and a quick pin. The post-match assault by Lorenzo and Grace was interrupted by Indi Hartwell, who challenged them to a mixed tag team match. Director of Operations Daria Rae, while not officially making the match, expressed her desire to see Lorenzo defeat Marella again, setting the stage for a potential explosive encounter next week.

"Impact" results for the night included KC Navarro winning the men's Champions Challenge, Tessa Blanchard defeating Harley Hudson, Stacks Lorenzo's victory over Santino Marella, Fabian Aichner's disqualification win over Eddie Edwards, and Xia Brookside emerging victorious in the women's Champions Challenge.

As we reflect on this action-packed edition of "Impact," it's clear that TNA continues to deliver must-see wrestling. The championship opportunities, intense rivalries, and high-stakes matches keep fans on the edge of their seats. Personally, I can't wait to see how these storylines unfold and who emerges victorious in the upcoming title matches. The world of professional wrestling never fails to surprise, and TNA is certainly keeping things exciting!