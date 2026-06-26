Toby Alderweireld's Take on Spurs' Defense: Assessing New Signings and Rising Stars (2026)

Toby Alderweireld, a former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back, offers an honest verdict on the club's summer dealings, focusing on the potential signings of Luka Vuskovic, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Marcos Senesi. Alderweireld, with his extensive experience, believes that Tottenham needs stability and players who can perform consistently in the Premier League.

He highlights the importance of proven players, citing the example of Paris Saint-Germain, who sold their top players and brought in those with a burning desire to improve. Alderweireld emphasizes the need for players with big hearts and a team-first mentality, rather than just big names.

The Belgian also discusses the potential impact of signing Senesi and Van Hecke, suggesting that they are on the right path. However, he warns that there won't be room for rising star Luka Vuskovic if both Senesi and Van Hecke are signed. Vuskovic, a 19-year-old centre-back, has impressed on loan at Hamburg and is valued at £50-60 million. Alderweireld believes that a manager like Pochettino would give Vuskovic a chance, but also stresses the need for a reliable partner to support the young defender.

Alderweireld also touches on the future of Cristian Romero, who has been linked with a departure after the World Cup. He praises Romero's talent but criticizes his decision-making, particularly in moments of anger and frustration. Alderweireld concludes by emphasizing the importance of team balance and leadership in Tottenham's defence, drawing parallels to successful partnerships like those of Jan Vertonghen and himself.

This article provides an insightful analysis of Tottenham's summer transfer plans, offering a unique perspective from a player with a wealth of experience in the Premier League.