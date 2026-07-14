Toni Kroos on Germany's World Cup Performance: Lack of Winning Mentality and Physicality (2026)

In the aftermath of Germany's World Cup journey, a wave of introspection has swept through the nation, with one of its most celebrated players, Toni Kroos, offering a stark assessment of the team's current state. Kroos, a veteran of the 2014 World Cup triumph, has cast a critical eye on the current DFB squad, suggesting that they lack the winning mentality and physical prowess that defined their predecessors.

A Nation's Disillusionment

Germany, once a powerhouse of international football, finds itself in a state of flux. The team's recent performances have left fans and pundits alike questioning their ability to compete at the highest level. Kroos, speaking with his characteristic candor, has highlighted a fundamental issue: the team's physicality is not up to par.

"We used to have games where we played poorly — against Algeria, for example. But we were still able to win those games. I don't think the team has that ability right now," Kroos remarked, his words echoing through the halls of German football. This statement, while blunt, speaks to a deeper concern: the team's ability to grind out results in the face of adversity has diminished.

The Physicality Deficit

Kroos' critique of the team's physicality is not without merit. In a sport where strength and endurance are paramount, Germany's current squad seems to be at a disadvantage. The team's struggles against Ivory Coast and Ecuador, where they needed late goals to secure victories, underscore this point. The physicality deficit, while not the sole reason for their struggles, has undoubtedly contributed to their inconsistent performances.

"This is a group that gives it their all. But I'm not the kind of coach who would say that wasn't the reason at all," Kroos added. This statement, while acknowledging the team's effort, also highlights a critical aspect: the team's inability to consistently perform at a high level.

The Mentality Shift

Beyond physicality, Kroos' comments also touch on the team's winning mentality. The 2014 World Cup-winning squad was known for their resilience and ability to overcome challenges. However, the current team seems to lack this mental fortitude, which is a concerning development for a nation accustomed to success.

The Way Forward

As Germany looks to rebuild, Kroos' words serve as a wake-up call. The team must address its physicality deficit and rediscover the winning mentality that defined them in the past. This will require a comprehensive approach, including tactical adjustments, player development, and a renewed focus on team culture. Only then can Germany hope to reclaim its place among the footballing elite.

In my opinion, Kroos' comments are a stark reminder of the challenges facing German football. The team's struggles are not just a matter of individual performances but a systemic issue that requires a holistic approach to address. As Germany looks to the future, it must learn from its past, embracing the lessons of 2014 and more recently, the lessons of this World Cup campaign.