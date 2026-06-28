Tony Bellew vs Ben Shalom: Are Moses Itauma & Adam Azim Being Matched Too Carefully? | Boxing Debate (2026)

In the world of boxing, matchmaking is an art form, a delicate balance between commercial viability and the development of young talent. The recent debate between former champion Tony Bellew and Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom highlights the complexities of this art, particularly when it comes to the careers of up-and-coming stars like Moses Itauma and Adam Azim. While Bellew argues that these young fighters are not learning enough from their recent fights, Shalom counters that they are still in the early stages of their careers and need to learn and sell.

Personally, I find this debate fascinating, as it raises important questions about the role of matchmaking in the development of young boxers. While Bellew's point about the lack of learning from recent fights is valid, I think there is a deeper issue at play here. The boxing world is a cutthroat business, and young fighters need to develop both in the ring and in the public eye to make bigger fights commercially viable. This is a delicate balance, and it's one that promoters like Shalom must navigate carefully.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of finding the right balance between learning and competition. While it's true that young fighters like Itauma and Azim need to learn from their experiences, it's also important to give them the opportunity to test their skills against the best competition available. This is where the art of matchmaking comes into play, and it's a fine line that promoters must walk.

From my perspective, the debate between Bellew and Shalom highlights the challenges of matchmaking in the modern boxing world. While there are valid points on both sides, I think the key issue is the need to find the right balance between learning and competition. Young fighters like Itauma and Azim need to develop both in the ring and in the public eye, and promoters like Shalom must navigate this delicate balance to ensure their success.

What this really suggests is the importance of finding the right balance between learning and competition in the development of young boxers. While it's true that young fighters need to learn from their experiences, it's also important to give them the opportunity to test their skills against the best competition available. This is a complex issue, and one that requires careful consideration and a deep understanding of the boxing world.

In my opinion, the debate between Bellew and Shalom highlights the challenges of matchmaking in the modern boxing world. While there are valid points on both sides, I think the key issue is the need to find the right balance between learning and competition. Young fighters like Itauma and Azim need to develop both in the ring and in the public eye, and promoters like Shalom must navigate this delicate balance to ensure their success. This is a complex issue, and one that requires careful consideration and a deep understanding of the boxing world.