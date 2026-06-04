Top 10 Greatest Jeopardy! Players of All Time - Ranked by Winnings! (2026)

The world of "Jeopardy!" is a captivating arena where the sharpest minds converge, and the most astute contestants emerge as champions. In this article, I delve into the realm of the show's top players, ranking them based on their extraordinary achievements and the impact they've had on the "Jeopardy!" universe. From the strategic wits to the sheer determination, each of these players has left an indelible mark on the show's history. So, let's embark on this intellectual journey and explore the "Jeopardy!" legends who have captivated audiences and pushed the boundaries of human knowledge.

The "Jeopardy!" Elite: A Journey Through the Top 10

10. David Madden: The Art Historian Extraordinaire

David Madden, an art historian with a flair for the dramatic, is a "Jeopardy!" player who embodies the show's essence. His 19-game winning streak in the regular season was a testament to his prowess, and his total winnings of $763,733 are a shining example of his skill. Madden's journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. His participation in the 2006 Tournament of Champions and the 2019 All-Star Games showcases his dedication to the game. Moreover, his role in founding the National History Bee and National History Bowl has inspired countless students, proving that his impact goes far beyond the "Jeopardy!" buzzers.

9. Victoria Groce: The Musical Maestro and Trivia Titan

Victoria Groce, a musician, writer, and trivia powerhouse, is a force to be reckoned with. Her total winnings of $772,801 are a testament to her skill and determination. Groce's success in the regular season and her triumph in the 2024 Invitational Tournament, where she beat out Amy Schneider and Andrew He, are a testament to her prowess. Her Cinderella story continued with her victory in the 2024 Masters Tournament, where she bested James Holzhauer and Yogesh Raut. Groce's journey is a reminder that with the right combination of talent and determination, anything is possible.

8. Mattea Roach: The Canadian Tutor and Broadcaster

Mattea Roach, a Canadian tutor and broadcaster, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. Her 23-game winning streak in the regular season was a testament to her skill, and her total winnings of $810,983 are a shining example of her prowess. Roach's journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. Her participation in the 2022 Tournament of Champions and the 2023 Masters Tournament showcases her dedication to the game. Moreover, her experience on "Jeopardy!" has fundamentally changed her mindset from pessimism to optimism, proving that the show's impact goes far beyond the "Jeopardy!" buzzers.

7. Jamie Ding: The Immigrant and the Institution

Jamie Ding, an immigrant and a person of color, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. His grand total winnings of $882,605 are a testament to his skill and determination. Ding's 31-game winning streak in the spring of 2026 was a testament to his prowess, and his impact on the "Jeopardy!" community is profound. His platform has allowed him to speak up about issues affecting his fellow immigrant Americans, proving that his impact goes far beyond the "Jeopardy!" buzzers. Ding's journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for social change.

6. Yogesh Raut: The Writer and the Quizzer

Yogesh Raut, a writer and a quizzer, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. His total winnings of $1,096,403 are a testament to his skill and determination. Raut's journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. His participation in the 2024 Tournament of Champions and his win in the 2024 and 2025 Masters events showcase his dedication to the game. Moreover, his insights into the mindset of a great "Jeopardy!" player are a testament to his understanding of the game's intricacies. Raut's journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for intellectual exploration.

5. Amy Schneider: The Record-Breaking Champion

Amy Schneider, a record-breaking champion, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. Her total winnings of $1,682,800 are a testament to her skill and determination. Schneider's 40-game winning streak in the regular season was a testament to her prowess, and her win in the 2022 Tournament of Champions is a shining example of her skill. Her journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. Her participation in the 2024 Invitational Tournament and her win in the 2024 Masters Tournament showcase her dedication to the game. Moreover, her insights into the "Jeopardy!" experience are a testament to her understanding of the game's intricacies. Schneider's journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for intellectual exploration.

4. Matt Amodio: The Mathematician and the Eccentric

Matt Amodio, a mathematician with an eccentric manner, is a "Jeopardy!" player who embodies the show's essence. His total winnings of $1,818,601 are a testament to his skill and determination. Amodio's 38-game winning streak in the regular season was a testament to his prowess, and his win in the 2025 Invitational Tournament is a shining example of his skill. His journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. His participation in the 2022 Tournament of Champions and his win in the 2025 Masters Tournament showcase his dedication to the game. Moreover, his insights into the "Jeopardy!" experience are a testament to his understanding of the game's intricacies. Amodio's journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for intellectual exploration.

3. James Holzhauer: The Professional Gambler

James Holzhauer, a professional gambler, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. His total winnings of $3,612,216 are a testament to his skill and determination. Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak in the regular season was a testament to his prowess, and his win in the 2019 Tournament of Champions is a shining example of his skill. His journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. His participation in the 2023 Masters Tournament and his win in the 2019 Tournament of Champions showcase his dedication to the game. Moreover, his insights into the "Jeopardy!" experience are a testament to his understanding of the game's intricacies. Holzhauer's journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for intellectual exploration.

2. Ken Jennings: The Current Host and the Cultural Icon

Ken Jennings, the current host of "Jeopardy!" and a cultural icon, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. His total winnings of $4,370,700 are a testament to his skill and determination. Jennings' 74-game winning streak in the regular season was a testament to his prowess, and his win in the 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions is a shining example of his skill. His journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. His participation in the 2013 Battle of the Decades competition and his win in the 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions showcase his dedication to the game. Moreover, his insights into the "Jeopardy!" experience are a testament to his understanding of the game's intricacies. Jennings' journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for intellectual exploration.

1. Brad Rutter: The All-Time Winner

Brad Rutter, the all-time winner, is a "Jeopardy!" player with a unique story. His total winnings of $4,938,436 are a testament to his skill and determination. Rutter's initial run in 2000 and his win in the 2000 Tournament of Champions are a testament to his prowess. His journey, however, extends beyond the "Jeopardy!" stage. His participation in the Million Dollar Masters and his win in the Ultimate Tournament of Champions showcase his dedication to the game. Moreover, his insights into the "Jeopardy!" experience are a testament to his understanding of the game's intricacies. Rutter's journey is a reminder that "Jeopardy!" is not just a game show, but a platform for intellectual exploration.