Top 10 Songs from 1981 That Deserve More Love (2026)

In the world of music, the pursuit of that elusive No. 1 spot on the charts is a dream shared by countless artists. Yet, as we delve into the charts of 1981, a fascinating phenomenon emerges: an abundance of exceptional songs that, despite their undeniable quality, peaked at No. 10. Let's explore four of these hidden gems and the intriguing stories they tell.

The Enigmatic Legacy of John Lennon

"Watching The Wheels" by John Lennon is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the power of hindsight. This song, with its haunting melody, offers a glimpse into Lennon's decision to step away from the music industry, a choice that, in the aftermath of his tragic death, leaves us wondering about the paths not taken. It's a song that takes on new layers of meaning, prompting us to reflect on the potential trajectories of his career had fate allowed.

ELO's Ambitious Adventure

Jeff Lynne's meticulous approach to music is evident in ELO's "Hold On Tight." This track, with its intricate concept and attention to detail, showcases Lynne's ambition and the exhausting precision that characterized his work. The song's optimism and its unexpected French interlude make it a standout, even if it didn't quite reach the heights it deserved.

Little River Band's Underappreciated Craft

Little River Band's "Take It Easy On Me" is a testament to their exceptional songwriting skills. With George Martin's production, the song showcases the band's ability to blend bittersweet lyrics with harmonious perfection. It's a track that highlights the group's talent, especially with the vocal interplay between Glenn Shorrock and Wayne Nelson, a preview of the band's evolving sound.

The Police's Breakthrough Moment

"Don't Stand So Close To Me" marked a turning point for The Police, breaking through as their first Top 10 hit in the US. The song's arrangement masterfully contrasts tension and elation, leaving the protagonist's fate uncertain. It's a powerful moment in the band's history, especially considering their later reunion to record a new version, a testament to the song's enduring appeal.

As we reflect on these songs, it's clear that their impact extends beyond their chart positions. They represent the intricate interplay of talent, timing, and fate in the music industry. Personally, I find it fascinating how these songs, despite their No. 10 peaks, continue to resonate and leave a lasting impression, reminding us that sometimes the true measure of a song's worth lies beyond the numbers.