Top 20 Brockton-Area High School Softball Players to Watch in 2027 | Future Stars Showcase (2026)

The 2027 high school softball season is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Brockton area, with several standout players poised to make their mark. Here's a closer look at some of the key figures who will be pivotal in shaping the region's softball landscape next year.

Rising Stars and Returning Veterans

Ryleigh Atkinson, Rockland

Atkinson, a sophomore, had a strong second season with the Bulldogs, earning a spot on the South Shore League all-star team. Her junior year will be crucial in building on this success and establishing herself as a top player in the region.

Katie Berg, Oliver Ames

Berg, a senior, possesses one of the most explosive bats in the area, with 20 career home runs in just three seasons. Her ability to consistently hit home runs makes her a force to be reckoned with, and she's likely to continue her dominant performance in 2027.

Regan Bryant, West Bridgewater

As a rising sophomore pitcher, Bryant showed solid performance in the circle, leading the team in strikeouts as an 8th grader. Her development as a pitcher will be key to the Wildcats' success, and she'll look to build on her early promise.

Maddie Delano, Bridgewater-Raynham

Delano, a senior pitcher, played a pivotal role in the Trojans' Division 1 state quarterfinal run. Her dominance on the mound is expected to continue, and she'll be a significant factor in the team's success next year.

Miley Delcarmen, East Bridgewater

Delcarmen, a junior, stepped up when it mattered, taking over the mound to lead the Vikings to the state quarterfinal after injuries to star seniors. Her ability to step up in crucial moments will be a valuable asset for the team.

Kiley Dolan, Cardinal Spellman

Dolan, a senior, co-aced with Avery Barnes to form a dominant duo in the circle. Her senior season will be a testament to her leadership and pitching prowess, and she'll be a key figure in the Cardinals' pursuit of a deeper tournament run.

Alanna Fidalgo, West Bridgewater

Fidalgo, a rising sophomore, is already a premiere hitter in the area. Her ability to lead a young but experienced Wildcat core will be crucial, and she'll look to build on her strong start to the season.

Makayla Hopkins, Holbrook

Hopkins, a junior, had a strong season that keyed the Bulldogs' run in the Division 5 state tournament. Her bat proved instrumental in Holbrook's success, and she'll look to continue her strong performance in 2027.

Madison McDonald, Abington

McDonald, a senior captain, locked down the field and Abington's offense as a junior. Her defensive prowess and leadership will be invaluable, and she'll continue to be a top defender and bat for the Green Wave.

Piper McGuire, Oliver Ames

McGuire, a sophomore pitcher, was the Tigers' top arm this past season. Her return to the mound will be crucial for the team's success, and she'll look to lead the Tigers to a deeper state tournament run.

Elizabeth McNaught, Whitman-Hanson

McNaught, a senior, operated as the Panthers' ace, leading them to an appearance in the Division 2 state tournament. Her leadership and pitching prowess will be key to the team's success in 2027.

Tenley Maher, Middleboro

Maher, a junior, emerged as a productive bat in the Sachem's lineup this season. Her junior year will be an opportunity to build on her success and become a top bat in the region.

Kendall O'Brien, Brockton

O'Brien, a junior, has been a star player for the Boxers over her first two seasons. Her ability to provide strong pitching and a reliable bat will be crucial for the team's success in 2027.

Gabrielle Richardson, Cardinal Spellman

Richardson, a freshman, burst onto the scene, showcasing her power at the plate and defensive leadership as a catcher. Her early success bodes well for her future in the sport.

Taylynn Robinson, Middleboro

Robinson, a junior catcher, caught fire during her junior season, including a three-homer game and hitting for the cycle. Her ability to consistently produce at the plate will be a significant asset for the Sachems.

Claire Roy, Bridgewater-Raynham

Roy, a junior, developed a knack for clutch hitting and was a stout defender in the outfield. Her ability to perform in crucial moments will be valuable, and she'll help the Trojans reach consecutive state quarterfinals.

Lily Shirey, Stoughton

Shirey, a sophomore pitcher, became one of the Black Knights' top pitching arms this season. Her ability to hit for power and average makes her a dual threat, and she'll be a key player for Stoughton in 2027.

Isabelle Troncoso, Southeastern

Troncoso, a rising sophomore, displayed her potential as a star pitcher and hitter during her freshman season. Her development will be an exciting prospect for the Hawks.

Kelsey Whitman, Stoughton

Whitman, a rising senior infielder, helped Stoughton produce over 40 runs through the first six games of the season. Her leadership and offensive contributions will be vital for the Black Knights.

Mackenzie Whitman, East Bridgewater

Whitman, a South Shore League all-star, emerged as a promising player for the Vikings' future. Her development over the next two seasons will be an exciting prospect for the team.

Conclusion

The 2027 high school softball season promises to be an exciting one for the Brockton area, with a mix of rising stars and returning veterans. These players will be pivotal in shaping the region's softball landscape, and their performances will undoubtedly be a highlight of the season.