Top 3 Free Action Movies to Stream on Tubi Right Now! (2023) (2026)

Action movies are a summer staple, and with Tubi offering a selection of free films, it's the perfect time to dive into some high-octane entertainment. But with so many options, it can be overwhelming to choose where to start. Fear not, fellow movie buffs! I'm here to guide you through the best action movies you can stream for free on Tubi, offering a mix of old classics and new releases that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From intense vigilante tales to thrilling train rides through frozen landscapes, these picks will have you glued to the screen, and your butt glued to the couch.

The Equalizer

In my opinion, 'The Equalizer' is a masterpiece of modern action cinema. Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a soft-spoken hardware store employee with a mysterious past in covert ops. When a young woman, played by Chloe Grace Moretz, becomes entangled with a sadistic Russian mob handler, McCall is forced to step back into the violence he thought he had left behind. What follows is a series of escalating takedowns that are both entertaining and deeply satisfying. Washington's performance is so compelling that you might just forget he starred in anything else. This film is a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven action.

Snowpiercer

'Snowpiercer' is a brilliant, brutal, and genuinely unique action flick. Set on a perpetually moving train carrying the last humans on Earth, the film follows Curtis (Chris Evans), a grizzled tail section passenger who leads a violent uprising. As the train hurtles through a frozen world, Curtis goes car by car, seeking out the mysterious engineer (Ed Harris) at the front. The ensemble cast, including Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, John Hurt, and Song Kang-ho, delivers a stunning performance that rounds out this entrancing action flick. It's a film that demands to be seen, and its TV adaptation only further cements its place as a modern classic.

Death Wish

Eli Roth's 'Death Wish' is a slick but controversial update of the 1974 Charles Bronson vigilante classic. Bruce Willis stars as Paul Kersey, a trauma surgeon whose family life implodes when his wife is murdered and his daughter injured during a home invasion. That pushes him to start hunting all the city's criminals on his off hours, earning him the name 'The Grim Reaper'. As his body count rises, so does the tension, and the film becomes a gritty, edge-of-your-seat thriller. While it may be more 'Batman' than actual 'Batman', it's a film that's well worth going back and seeing the original soon after. It's a powerful commentary on the cycle of violence and the lengths people will go to for justice.

Personal Reflection

These three films represent a diverse range of action genres, from intense vigilante tales to thrilling train rides through frozen landscapes. They are all must-watches for fans of action cinema, and each offers a unique perspective on the genre. From the classic 'The Equalizer' to the modern classic 'Snowpiercer' and the controversial 'Death Wish', these films will keep you on the edge of your seat and your butt glued to the couch. So, if you're looking for some high-octane entertainment, look no further than Tubi's selection of free action movies.