Top 5 Richest USMNT Players in the 2026 World Cup: Salaries, Net Worth & Brand Deals (2026)

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds in the United States, the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) is not just competing for the love of the game, but also for a substantial $50 million winner's prize. Among the stars of the team, Christian Pulisic stands out as the richest player, with a base salary of $6 million and a net worth of approximately $27.5 million. His endorsement deals with brands like PUMA, Pepsi, Gatorade, and Chipotle further bolster his financial success. What makes Pulisic's story particularly fascinating is his journey from a young prodigy to a global soccer icon. His success is not just about the numbers; it's about the impact he has on the sport and the inspiration he provides to young athletes. In my opinion, Pulisic's ability to balance his on-field prowess with off-field endorsements is a testament to his versatility and marketability. This raises a deeper question: How do we, as a society, value athletes who transcend the boundaries of the sport and become cultural icons?

The second richest player on the team is Weston McKennie, who earns a $7 million annual salary with Juventus and an additional $8 million annually for his partnerships. His endorsements with PUMA, BOSS, and Celsius make him a highly sought-after player. From my perspective, McKennie's success is not just about his financial gains but also about his ability to leverage his platform for positive change. He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has used his influence to raise awareness and funds for various causes. This raises a deeper question: How can athletes use their success to make a meaningful impact on society?

Timothy Weah, another standout player, earns an annual salary of $5.35 million and has brand deals with New Balance and Electrolit. His choice to play for the U.S. over Liberia, France, and Jamaica is a testament to his loyalty and commitment to the team. What many people don't realize is that Weah's success is not just about his individual achievements but also about the legacy he is building for his family. His father, George Weah, was a legendary soccer player himself, and Timothy is carrying on the family tradition. This raises a deeper question: How do family legacies influence an athlete's career path and decision-making?

Chris Richards, making his World Cup debut, earns an annual salary of $5 million and has brand partnerships with Crocs, Bank of America, Kelloggs, and Nike. His success is not just about his financial gains but also about his ability to balance his on-field performance with off-field endorsements. This raises a deeper question: How do athletes manage the pressures of competition and commercialism to maintain their integrity and focus?

Tyler Adams, who was captain at just 23 at the 2022 World Cup, earns $5.5 million annually and has ownership stakes in USL clubs. His success is not just about his financial gains but also about his ability to lead and inspire his teammates. This raises a deeper question: How do leaders in sports influence the culture and performance of their teams?

Sergiño Dest, who was born in the Netherlands but represents the U.S., earns $6 million with Philips Sport Vereniging. His success is not just about his financial gains but also about his ability to represent his country with pride. This raises a deeper question: How do athletes' national identities shape their careers and decision-making?

In conclusion, the richest players on the USMNT are not just financial success stories but also cultural icons and societal influencers. Their success is not just about the numbers; it's about the impact they have on the sport, society, and the world. As we continue to follow their journey, we must ask ourselves: How can we, as a society, support and celebrate athletes who transcend the boundaries of the sport and become catalysts for positive change?