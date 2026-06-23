Top 7 Modern Golf Courses in Michigan, USA | Golfweek's Best 2026 (2026)

Michigan’s golf scene is having a moment, and it’s about time the rest of the world took notice. With seven of the top 200 modern golf courses in the U.S., according to Golfweek’s 2026 rankings, the state is cementing its reputation as a golfer’s paradise. But what makes this particularly fascinating is why Michigan is thriving in this space. It’s not just about the courses themselves—though they’re undeniably impressive—it’s about the broader cultural and geographical factors that have turned this Midwest state into a golfing hotspot.

The Midwest’s Unlikely Golfing Crown

When you think of premier golf destinations, Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind. Florida, California, or even Scotland might leap to the forefront. But Michigan’s success is a testament to its unique blend of natural beauty, innovative course design, and accessibility. Personally, I think this is where the state’s true genius lies: it’s not trying to be anything it’s not. The courses here feel authentic, rooted in the region’s sandy soils, lakefront vistas, and rolling dunes. It’s golf that’s both challenging and deeply connected to its environment.

Take Arcadia Bluffs, for example. Ranked 91st in the nation, this course is a masterclass in how to marry design with nature. Warren Henderson and Rick Smith didn’t just build a course—they crafted an experience. The lake views, the sunsets, the sandy terrain—it’s a golfer’s dream. But what many people don’t realize is that Arcadia Bluffs is also a symbol of Michigan’s ability to compete on a national stage without sacrificing its identity. It’s not trying to mimic the manicured perfection of a Florida resort; it’s celebrating the raw beauty of the Midwest.

The 1960 Threshold: A Turning Point in Golf Design

Golfweek’s decision to focus on courses built since 1960 is more than just an arbitrary cutoff—it’s a recognition of a seismic shift in golf course design. The sport’s explosion in popularity post-1960 brought with it new techniques, materials, and philosophies. If you take a step back and think about it, this era marked the transition from golf as an elite pastime to a more accessible, democratized sport. Michigan’s courses, many of which were built in the decades that followed, are products of this evolution.

Forest Dunes, with its groundbreaking reversible 18-hole course designed by Tom Doak, is a perfect example. The Loop isn’t just a course—it’s a statement. It challenges the very idea of what a golf course can be, offering two distinct experiences on the same layout. This kind of innovation is what sets Michigan apart. It’s not just about building courses; it’s about pushing the boundaries of the sport itself.

The Private vs. Public Debate: A Michigan Perspective

One thing that immediately stands out in Michigan’s top-ranked courses is the mix of private and public access. Kingsley Club, a private course designed by Mike DeVries, sits at 39th on the list, while Marquette Golf Club’s Greywalls, a daily fee course, comes in at 137th. This duality is intriguing because it speaks to Michigan’s ability to cater to both exclusivity and accessibility.

In my opinion, this balance is crucial to the state’s success. Private clubs like Dunes Club and Lost Dunes offer a sense of prestige and seclusion, while public and resort courses like Arcadia Bluffs and Forest Dunes make world-class golf available to a broader audience. What this really suggests is that Michigan understands the importance of diversity in its golf offerings. It’s not just about attracting the elite—it’s about creating a golfing culture that’s inclusive and vibrant.

The Future of Michigan’s Golfing Legacy

As someone who’s watched the golf industry evolve over the years, I can’t help but wonder: What’s next for Michigan? The state has already proven it can compete with the big players, but can it sustain this momentum? Personally, I think the key lies in continuing to innovate while staying true to its roots. Michigan’s courses aren’t just about golf—they’re about storytelling, about connecting players to the land and the history of the sport.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of architects like Tom Doak and Mike DeVries. These designers aren’t just building courses; they’re shaping the future of golf. If Michigan can continue to attract visionary designers and support their bold ideas, it could very well become the undisputed golfing capital of the Midwest—if it isn’t already.

Final Thoughts: Michigan’s Golfing Identity

What makes Michigan’s golfing success so compelling is its authenticity. It’s not trying to be Augusta or Pebble Beach; it’s carving out its own niche. From my perspective, this is what sets it apart. Michigan’s courses feel like they belong here, like they’ve grown organically from the landscape. And that, more than any ranking or accolade, is what makes them truly special.

So, the next time you tee up in Michigan, take a moment to appreciate what you’re a part of. It’s not just a round of golf—it’s a celebration of innovation, accessibility, and the enduring connection between sport and place. This raises a deeper question: Can other states learn from Michigan’s example? I certainly think they should.