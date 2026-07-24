Top 8 Greatest Soccer Players Who Never Won a World Cup | Football Legends (2026)

Eight of the greatest soccer players to never win a World Cup

In the world of football, the FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of achievement. It's the ultimate stage for players to showcase their skills and represent their countries. But for some of the sport's greatest athletes, the World Cup trophy remains elusive. Here's a look at eight of the most decorated players who have never lifted the coveted trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one of the most celebrated players in the history of the sport. With five Ballon d'Or awards and numerous club titles, he's a force to be reckoned with. But the World Cup has always been a missing piece in his illustrious career. Ronaldo's closest call came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals. However, the team fell short, losing to France. Despite his remarkable achievements, Ronaldo's World Cup journey has been a bittersweet one, leaving him with a sense of unfulfilled potential.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane, the English captain, has been a consistent presence at the World Cup, making three straight appearances. He's a prolific goal scorer, having won the Golden Boot in 2018 and netting six goals in the 2022 edition. Yet, Kane's World Cup story is one of near misses. He's reached the semi-finals twice, scoring zero goals in those matches. Kane's club success with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich pales in comparison to his international disappointment, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Luka Modric

Luka Modric, the Croatian playmaker, is widely regarded as one of the best players in his generation. His vision, stamina, and passing accuracy are unparalleled. Modric's closest moment in the spotlight came in 2018, when he led Croatia to the final, only to lose to France. The 2022 World Cup saw another heart-wrenching exit in the round of 16 against Portugal. Modric's future participation in the tournament is uncertain, with his age and potential retirement looming over his head.

Neymar

Neymar, the Brazilian winger, has been a key figure for his country, competing in four World Cups. His best result was a fourth-place finish in 2014 on home soil. Neymar's talent is undeniable, but his World Cup journey has been marred by disappointment. In 2022, Brazil was eliminated in the round of 16, leaving Neymar and his teammates with a sense of unfinished business.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish striker, has had a remarkable career, scoring over 500 goals for both club and country. However, his World Cup story is one of missed opportunities. Ibrahimovic only qualified for two tournaments, in 2002 and 2006, both ending in early exits. His lack of World Cup goals is a notable absence in an otherwise stellar career.

David Beckham

David Beckham, the English midfielder, is a legend in his own right, known for his iconic free-kicks and crossing abilities. His World Cup journey, however, was not without controversy. Beckham participated in three tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals in each. His performances drew scrutiny, particularly in 1998, when he was sent off for a reckless tackle. Despite his club success, Beckham's international disappointment lingers as a defining aspect of his career.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker, is a goal-scoring machine, having won the European Golden Shoe twice. His World Cup appearances in 2018 and 2022 yielded only two goals. Lewandowski's club success with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona is a testament to his talent, but his international career remains a work in progress.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian midfielder, has been a standout player for his country, helping Belgium reach third place in 2018. However, the team's World Cup journey has been a rollercoaster. In 2022, Belgium was eliminated in the round of 16, leaving De Bruyne and his teammates with a sense of what-if. His club success with Manchester City and Napoli is a shining example of his abilities, but the World Cup remains an elusive dream.

These players, each with their own unique stories and achievements, have left an indelible mark on the sport. Their World Cup journeys, filled with both triumph and heartbreak, remind us of the game's unpredictability and the enduring pursuit of glory.