Top Car YouTubers You Need to Watch in 2023: From Technical Reviews to Scenic Drives (2026)

In the vast landscape of YouTube, where car enthusiasts find their fix, the question of who are the best car reviewers is a topic of much debate. While some may argue that the likes of John Davis from MotorWeek reign supreme, others have their own favorites, each with their unique style and appeal. Personally, I find the diversity of opinions fascinating, as it showcases the varied tastes and interests of the global car community. What makes this particularly intriguing is the fact that these reviewers, each with their own distinct personalities and approaches, have cultivated dedicated followings. From the technical prowess of Sarah-n-Tuned to the entertaining and knowledgeable Throttle House, the list of standout reviewers is extensive. However, what many people don't realize is that the best reviewers are not just those who provide the most technical details or the most entertaining videos. Instead, they are those who offer a unique perspective, a fresh take on the world of cars, and a genuine passion for their craft. In my opinion, the best reviewers are those who can connect with their audience, who can make the complex understandable, and who can inspire a sense of wonder and excitement about the cars they review. This raises a deeper question: what makes a great car reviewer? Is it their ability to provide in-depth technical analysis, or is it their ability to entertain and engage their audience? From my perspective, it's a combination of both, with a dash of personality and a healthy dose of enthusiasm. The reviewers who stand out are those who can balance the technical and the entertaining, who can make the mundane fascinating, and who can inspire a sense of community among their followers. As we look at the diverse list of reviewers mentioned, it becomes clear that the best ones are those who can offer a unique perspective, a fresh take on the world of cars, and a genuine passion for their craft. Whether it's the literary theory and dirty humor of Regular Car Reviews, the production values of Henry Catchpole, or the electric car expertise of Rich Rebuilds, each reviewer brings something special to the table. In conclusion, the best car reviewers on YouTube are those who can offer a unique perspective, a fresh take on the world of cars, and a genuine passion for their craft. They are the ones who can make the complex understandable, the mundane fascinating, and the cars they review come alive. So, the next time you're looking for a car review, take a step back and think about what you really want. Do you want the technical details, or do you want a fresh perspective, a unique take on the world of cars? Because in my opinion, that's what makes a great car reviewer.