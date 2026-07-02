Top Free Agent Wingers the Maple Leafs Should Target | NHL Offseason Analysis (2026)

Let's dive into the world of the Toronto Maple Leafs and their quest for top-six wingers in the upcoming free agency period. This team, under the new leadership of GM John Chayka, has already made some significant moves, but the real excitement lies in the potential additions to their forward corps.

The Need for Right-Shot Wingers

One of the glaring issues with the Leafs' roster is the lack of right-shot forwards. This imbalance can be a liability, especially against structured teams that can exploit it. The Leafs need to address this, and it's an area where they can significantly improve their overall talent and skill level.

Top Targets: Arvidsson and Tuch

Viktor Arvidsson is an intriguing option. He's a right-shot winger with a proven track record, and his contract demands seem reasonable. Arvidsson's ability to drive play and his versatility make him an attractive fit for the Leafs' top nine. The familiarity with head coach Jim Hiller is an added bonus.

However, there are concerns about Arvidsson's age and health. At 33, he's closer to the end of his career, and his injury history is a valid concern. Despite these issues, Arvidsson could be a solid addition, especially on a short-term deal.

Alex Tuch is another top-tier right-shot forward available. He's a legitimate first-line caliber winger and a player who can drive offense effectively. Tuch's size and skill set make him a perfect fit for the Leafs' system. He can play anywhere in the top six and create a dominant first line alongside Matthews.

The concern with Tuch is the potential contract. With his age and the length of the deal, it could become a burden later in his career. While he's an excellent player, the long-term financial commitment might be a risk the Leafs are unwilling to take.

Other Options: Zuccarello, McMann, Marchment, and Bunting

Mats Zuccarello, despite his age, is an interesting veteran option. He's a strong passer and can provide leadership and experience to a young team. However, his declining speed is a concern, especially if the Leafs are looking to play a faster game.

Bobby McMann, a product of the Leafs' system, has proven himself as a 20-goal scorer. He's fast and can fit into various roles. The risk lies in overpaying for a middle-six forward, especially in a weak market where bidding wars could drive up his contract.

Mason Marchment is a solid offensive winger, but his lack of speed and physicality might be a concern. He could be a good addition to a softer scoring line, but his style might not fit the Leafs' ideal mold.

Michael Bunting, while a solid player, seems overvalued in the proposed contract. He has skill and can produce, but his defensive shortcomings and off-ice issues might make him a risky choice.

Deeper Analysis: The Impact of These Additions

Acquiring any of these top-six wingers would significantly boost the Leafs' offensive capabilities. It would allow for more flexibility in line combinations and provide depth to a team that lacked it last season. The addition of a true top-six winger could push younger players down the lineup, creating a more balanced and skilled forward group.

Conclusion

The Leafs have an exciting opportunity to reshape their forward lines and address their right-shot winger deficiency. While the free agency market might not be loaded at the top, the potential additions of Arvidsson or Tuch could be game-changers. The team's success next season could hinge on these decisions, and it will be fascinating to see how GM Chayka navigates these options.