Top Hiking Trails in the #1 National Park for Hiking: Great Smoky Mountains (2026)

Why the Great Smoky Mountains Might Just Be the Ultimate Hiking Destination (And Why It’s Not Just About the Trails)

When I first heard that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was crowned the best for hiking, I wasn’t surprised. But what is surprising is how often we reduce this accolade to just the trails. Personally, I think the real magic lies in the way the park weaves together nature, history, and human experience. Yes, the trails are incredible—over 850 miles of them—but what makes this place truly special is the context in which those trails exist.

Let’s start with the obvious: the trails. KURU Footwear’s analysis, which ranked the Smokies above Yellowstone and Yosemite, highlights the park’s 348 recognized trails (though the park officially lists only 150). But here’s a detail that I find especially interesting: the discrepancy between KURU’s count and the official number isn’t a mistake. It’s a reflection of how deeply the park is embedded in local culture. Many of those “unofficial” trails are routes hikers have carved out over decades, blending tradition with exploration. This raises a deeper question: what makes a trail official? And does it matter when the experience is just as breathtaking?

What many people don’t realize is that the Smokies’ appeal isn’t just about the quantity of trails. It’s the variety. From the family-friendly Deep Creek loops, where you can stumble upon waterfalls like Juney Whank Falls, to the grueling Rocky Top/Thunderhead Mountain trail, which demands a full day and 3,600 feet of elevation gain, there’s something for everyone. But here’s the kicker: even the “easy” trails feel profound. The Gatlinburg Trail, for instance, isn’t just a walk in the woods—it’s a journey alongside the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River, a waterway that’s been shaping this landscape for millennia.

Now, let’s talk about the synchronous fireflies. Yes, they’re a biological marvel, but what this really suggests is that the Smokies are more than a hiking destination; they’re a living, breathing ecosystem. The fireflies, the elk along the Oconaluftee River Trail, the misty views—these aren’t just attractions; they’re reminders of the delicate balance we’re part of. If you take a step back and think about it, hiking here isn’t just exercise; it’s an act of immersion into something much larger than ourselves.

But there’s another layer to this story: the human one. The Smokies are a testament to Appalachian history, a region often overlooked in broader narratives of American culture. When you hike here, you’re walking through a landscape shaped by generations of settlers, loggers, and conservationists. The Alum Cave Trail, for example, isn’t just a path to Mount LeConte—it’s a route that miners once used to extract alum, a mineral that played a small but significant role in the local economy. This history isn’t always visible, but it’s there, adding depth to every step.

One thing that immediately stands out is how the Smokies manage to feel both wildly remote and deeply accessible. Trails like the Chimney Tops, with its steep ascent and stone stairs, offer a challenge that rivals any in the Rockies or Sierra Nevada. Yet, you’re never far from a visitor center or a paved road. This duality is rare, and it’s a big reason why the park sees over 11 million visitors a year. But it also raises concerns. How do we preserve the wilderness experience when so many people are flocking to it?

From my perspective, this is where the Smokies’ true test lies. As someone who’s spent years exploring national parks, I’ve seen how popularity can erode the very qualities that make a place special. The Laurel Falls Trail, currently closed for rehabilitation, is a case in point. Its paved path and 80-foot waterfall make it a crowd favorite, but overuse has taken its toll. The closure isn’t just about repairs; it’s a reminder that even the most resilient landscapes have limits.

This brings me to a broader trend: the commodification of nature. KURU’s ranking, while well-intentioned, is part of a larger pattern of turning parks into competitive destinations. In my opinion, this misses the point. Hiking isn’t about checking off the “best” trails; it’s about connection—to the land, to history, to ourselves. The Smokies excel not because they’re number one on a list, but because they invite us to slow down, observe, and reflect.

So, is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park the best for hiking? Personally, I think the question is beside the point. What makes this place extraordinary isn’t its ranking, but its ability to tell a story—one of biodiversity, resilience, and human ingenuity. If you’re looking for the ultimate hiking destination, you’ll find it here. But if you’re willing to listen, you’ll discover something even greater: a reminder of why we hike in the first place.

Takeaway: The Smokies aren’t just a park; they’re a lesson in how nature and humanity can coexist. Next time you lace up your boots, remember: it’s not about the trail—it’s about the journey.