Top NHL Restricted Free Agents 2026: Bedard, Robertson, Zegras & More! (2026)

The NHL free agency period is just around the corner, and it's an exciting time for hockey fans and analysts alike. Today, we're delving into the world of restricted free agents, a group of talented players who could potentially shake up the league with their moves. Personally, I find this aspect of the NHL fascinating, as it showcases the intricate dance between player talent, team strategy, and the business side of the sport.

One of the most intriguing names on this list is Connor Bedard, the 20-year-old center for the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard has been a consistent point-producer for the 'Hawks, leading the team in points for his first three seasons. His 75 points this season are a testament to his skill and potential. What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that Bedard was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and yet, he's already a restricted free agent. This speaks volumes about the rapid development of young talent in the league.

Another player to watch is Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars. Robertson led his team in points this season, showcasing his offensive prowess. With 96 points and 45 goals, he's a key piece of the Stars' lineup. In my opinion, Robertson's performance this season solidifies his status as a top-tier left-winger in the league.

Turning our attention to the defensemen, Jamie Drysdale of the Philadelphia Flyers stands out. Drysdale tied his career high in points this season, contributing significantly to the Flyers' offense from the blue line. His ability to produce points while maintaining a solid defensive presence is a rare skill.

Now, let's talk about goalies. Samuel Ersson, who started the season with the Philadelphia Flyers, had a solid performance with a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage. However, his journey this season has been quite the rollercoaster, with trades to the Maple Leafs and then to the Ottawa Senators. This highlights the fluid nature of the NHL, where even the best players can find themselves in unexpected situations.

One thing that immediately stands out is the diversity of teams represented on this list. From the Chicago Blackhawks to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and from the Anaheim Ducks to the New York Rangers, these players are spread across the league. This diversity adds an interesting layer to the free agency period, as it could potentially lead to some unexpected team dynamics and strategies.

As we analyze these top restricted free agents, it's important to remember that the offer sheet process adds an extra layer of complexity. Teams must carefully consider the value of these players and the potential compensation they might owe if another team signs their restricted free agent. This strategic aspect of the game is often overlooked by casual fans, but it's a crucial part of the NHL's business model.

In conclusion, the upcoming free agency period promises to be an exciting time for NHL fans and analysts. With players like Bedard, Robertson, and Drysdale potentially on the move, we could see some significant shifts in team dynamics. The offer sheet process adds an extra layer of intrigue, and the diversity of teams involved ensures that this free agency period will be one to remember. As we await the start of the signing period, it's an opportune time to reflect on the talent and strategy that make the NHL such a captivating league.