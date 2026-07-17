Top Saltwater Fishing Spots on the SouthCoast: New Bedford, Buzzards Bay & More! (2026)

SouthCoast saltwater fishing spots you should try

The SouthCoast of Massachusetts offers a plethora of saltwater fishing opportunities, catering to both traditional pier fishing enthusiasts and those seeking more adventurous venues like rocky jetties and shorelines. From New Bedford to Buzzards Bay, the area boasts a diverse range of fishing spots, each with its own unique charm and challenges. Here's a curated list of some of the best places to cast your line, along with insights and tips for an optimal fishing experience.

Fort Taber Park

Address: 1000 South Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford

Fort Taber Park is a historic gem, offering easy access to deeper waters and a scenic backdrop. The park features a fishing pier, a beach for bathing, a playground, and picnic areas with panoramic views. Its location is particularly advantageous for surfcasting striped bass, as these fish often move into deeper channels. Surfcasting, a popular saltwater technique, involves casting bait from the shore beyond the breaking waves, targeting fish in the surf zone. While parking at Fort Taber comes with a fee of $3 per hour (text-to-pay), the experience is well worth it for those seeking a blend of history, nature, and fishing.

East Beach

Address: 1014 East Rodney French Blvd., New Bedford

East Beach is another New Bedford favorite, featuring a rock jetty that provides a unique fishing experience. Anglers can enjoy the picturesque views of the Butler Flats Lighthouse and the bustling activity of fishing boats in and out of the harbor. However, it's essential to practice catch-and-release fishing here to preserve the ecosystem. The jetty's proximity to the water makes it an ideal spot for various saltwater species, including striped bass and other game fish.

Little Bay Conservation Area

Address: 12 Little Bay Road, Fairhaven

Little Bay Conservation Area is a smaller but equally captivating fishing spot in Fairhaven. Its sweeping views of the surrounding area make it a popular choice for anglers. Many visitors flock to Little Bay in the spring to target juvenile striped bass, which are known to be on the hunt for smaller fish. The conservation area provides a peaceful and productive fishing experience, allowing anglers to connect with nature while reeling in their catch.

Wareham River Sportfishing Pier

Address: 83 Main St., Wareham

The Wareham River Sportfishing Pier, located near The Narrows in Besse Park, offers direct access to the Wareham River. This public fishing pier is a haven for anglers during the warmer months, as it provides excellent opportunities to catch schoolie striped bass, bottom-feeding tautog, and snapper bluefish. The pier's proximity to the river's deeper channels makes it an ideal spot for various saltwater species, making it a favorite among local anglers.

New Bedford Boat Ramp

Address: 1494 East Rodney French Boulevard, New Bedford

While primarily designed for boaters, the New Bedford Boat Ramp is also a convenient and informal fishing spot. It's particularly useful during calmer conditions when anglers can cast from the shoreline. The ramp's location along East Rodney French Boulevard offers easy access to the water, making it a versatile and accessible fishing venue for both boaters and shore-based anglers.

In conclusion, the SouthCoast of Massachusetts provides a diverse array of saltwater fishing spots, each with its own unique appeal. From historic parks to scenic jetties and conservation areas, anglers can enjoy a variety of fishing experiences while taking in the beauty of the region. Remember to obtain the necessary fishing permits and practice responsible catch-and-release techniques to ensure a sustainable and enjoyable fishing adventure on the SouthCoast.

(Note: The article includes links to external resources for further information and directions to these fishing spots. It also emphasizes the importance of obtaining the required fishing permits and practicing catch-and-release techniques for environmental conservation.)