Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles - MLB Betting Preview - May 31, 2026 (2026)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are set to face off on Sunday, May 31, 2026, with the game's odds and statistics providing an intriguing insight into the potential outcome. The Blue Jays, with a strong offensive record of 5.02 runs scored and 9.14 hits, are favored to win with odds of -192. However, the Orioles, boasting a solid defensive record of 4.86 runs allowed and 8.85 hits, are not to be underestimated with odds of +140. The game's total runs over/under is set at 8.5, with the Blue Jays' total at +100 and the Orioles' total at -120. The starting pitchers for the Blue Jays are Trey Yesavage and Adam Macko, while the Orioles will field Brandon Young and Trevor Rogers. The game's weather conditions are expected to be sunny with a temperature of 22°C and 31% humidity, which could impact the performance of the pitchers and batters alike. The Blue Jays have a strong record against the Orioles, with a 6-1 SU record in their last 7 games. Additionally, the total has gone over in 4 of the Blue Jays' last 6 games, and they are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games as the underdog. On the other hand, the Orioles have a 6-3 SU record in their last 9 games, and the total has gone over in 4 of their last 5 games against the Blue Jays. The game's injuries and trends provide further context, with key players like Max Scherzer and Jose Berrios on the injured list for the Blue Jays, and Zach Eflin and Dean Kremer out for the Orioles. The Blue Jays' strong offensive record and favorable odds make them the favorite to win, but the Orioles' solid defensive record and recent performance cannot be overlooked. The game's total runs over/under and starting pitchers will play a crucial role in determining the outcome.