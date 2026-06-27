Tottenham Announces Transfer of Attacking Player Alejo Veliz to City Football Group Club Bahia (2026)

Let's dive into the intriguing world of football transfers and the upcoming announcement that has Tottenham fans buzzing. Personally, I find the behind-the-scenes dealings of football clubs absolutely fascinating, and this particular story has some unique twists and turns.

The Veliz Saga

Tottenham Hotspur, or Spurs as they're affectionately known, are on the verge of announcing a transfer that has been in the works for some time. The club is set to bid farewell to one of its attackers, Alejo Veliz, who is on the cusp of joining Bahia, a club under the City Football Group umbrella.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the journey Veliz has taken since joining Spurs in 2023. The Argentine, then just 22, struggled to make an impact, playing only eight senior matches and scoring just once. It's a testament to the complexities of football that a player's path can be so unpredictable.

A Loan Spell and Beyond

Veliz was sent on loan to various clubs, including two La Liga teams, Sevilla and Espanyol, before returning to his roots at Rosario Central. It's here that his story takes an interesting turn. Despite his loan spell, Veliz's talent was not forgotten, and he caught the eye of Bahia and the City Football Group, who have been tracking him since 2022.

In my opinion, this shows the power of a player's development and the importance of keeping an eye on talent, even if it's not immediately apparent.

The Transfer Details

The transfer fee for Veliz is reported to be £7.8 million, with potential add-ons of £871k, and a 20% sell-on clause. It's a significant investment, and one that suggests Bahia and the City Football Group believe in Veliz's potential for growth.

One thing that immediately stands out is the player's emotional connection to his boyhood club, Rosario Central. Veliz's comments about leaving his 'home' and his family are a reminder of the human side of football, and the impact these moves can have on players.

A Potential Early Announcement

While Veliz's loan contract with Rosario Central ends in June, there's a chance the transfer announcement could come sooner. This is due to the club's inactivity until that date and Veliz's emotional farewell to the team. It's an interesting situation, and one that highlights the complexities of transfer negotiations and the impact of player sentiment.

Looking Ahead

With Veliz's departure imminent, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is looking to strengthen his attack. The club is reportedly targeting a new striker and a winger, with Manchester City's Savinho a key target. It's an exciting time for Spurs fans, as the club looks to bolster its squad for the upcoming season.

In conclusion, the Veliz transfer story is a fascinating insight into the world of football transfers. It's a reminder of the importance of player development, the impact of emotional connections, and the ever-evolving nature of football strategy. As a fan or analyst, it's these intricate details that make the beautiful game so captivating.