Tottenham Hotspur End of Season Player Ratings 2025/26 | All Managers Rated! (2026)

Tottenham's Season of Survival: A Tale of Heroes, Villains, and Unfulfilled Potential

Tottenham Hotspur's 2025/26 season was a rollercoaster ride that ended in relief rather than celebration. Avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth, the club now faces a crucial summer of introspection and rebuilding.

The Goalkeeping Conundrum: Experience vs. Youth

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrasting fortunes of Tottenham's goalkeepers. Guglielmo Vicario, despite facing a barrage of shots due to a leaky defense, couldn't quite live up to expectations. Personally, I think his struggles with distribution were a major weakness, highlighting the importance of a goalkeeper's all-around game in modern football.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the emergence of Antonin Kinsky. The young Czech's heroics in the season's final stretch were nothing short of remarkable. His saves against Wolves, Leeds, and Everton were pivotal in securing crucial points. Kinsky's story is a testament to the power of mental resilience and seizing opportunities. It raises a deeper question: should Tottenham prioritize youth development over established names in the transfer market?

Defensive Frailties and Unfulfilled Potential

Tottenham's defense was a source of constant frustration. Cristian Romero, despite his goal contributions, lacked consistency, while Micky van de Ven's promising start fizzled out.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the underperformance of Djed Spence. His pace is undeniable, but his decision-making and crossing accuracy leave much to be desired.

What this really suggests is a lack of tactical cohesion and individual errors that plagued the team throughout the season.

Midfield: Glimpses of Brilliance Amidst Inconsistency

The midfield offered glimpses of hope. Joao Palhinha's late-season goals were crucial, proving his value as a box-to-box midfielder. Archie Gray's emergence as a fan favorite is encouraging, and his potential as a future captain is undeniable.

However, the inconsistency of players like Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr was disappointing.

Attacking Woes and Missed Opportunities

Tottenham's attack lacked firepower. Richarlison's 12 goals were vital, but his inconsistency and lack of support left the team vulnerable.

The injuries to Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert were devastating blows. Kudus, in particular, showed immense promise before his season was cut short.

What many people don't realize is the impact of Brennan Johnson's departure. His goalscoring prowess could have been the difference between survival and relegation.

Managerial Merry-Go-Round: A Recipe for Disaster

The revolving door of managers was a major factor in Tottenham's struggles. Thomas Frank's uninspiring tactics and Igor Tudor's disastrous tenure left the team in disarray.

Roberto De Zerbi's arrival was a turning point. His ability to instill confidence and implement a more attacking style was crucial in the final weeks.

Looking Ahead: Lessons Learned and a Necessary Rebuild

Tottenham's survival is a relief, but it's not a cause for celebration. The club needs a complete overhaul.

From my perspective, the focus should be on:

Strengthening the defense: A reliable center-back partnership and a consistent left-back are essential.

Midfield Reinforcements: A creative playmaker and a defensive midfielder with passing range are needed.

Striking Options: A proven goalscorer to complement Richarlison is a must.

Youth Development: Giving young talents like Kinsky, Gray, and Byfield more opportunities is crucial for long-term success.

This season was a wake-up call. Tottenham must learn from their mistakes and rebuild with a clear vision and a commitment to a sustainable future. The question remains: will they rise from the ashes or continue to stumble in the shadows of their past glories?