Tottenham's Rising Stars: 3 Players Who Impressed Roberto De Zerbi in Pre-Season Win (2026)

The Spurs' Rising Stars: Unlocking Potential Under De Zerbi's Guidance

The pre-season friendly between Tottenham and MK Dons offered a glimpse into the future of Spurs, as three young talents took center stage. As an analyst, I'm intrigued by the potential of these players and the impact of Roberto De Zerbi's coaching philosophy.

Mateus Fernandes: The £85 Million Man

Mateus Fernandes, the £85 million signing, made an immediate impact. His stunning volley set the tone for a confident performance. What's fascinating is De Zerbi's trust in Fernandes, indicating a tactical system built around his abilities. This level of faith in a young player is rare and could be a masterstroke or a gamble. Personally, I believe it's a bold move that might just pay off, as Fernandes possesses the skill to thrive under pressure.

Luca Williams-Barnett: The Academy Prodigy

Williams-Barnett, a 17-year-old academy star, stole the show in the second half. His dribbling, passing, and overall playmaking ability were on full display. This performance is a testament to Spurs' youth development and De Zerbi's willingness to give young players a chance. It's a refreshing approach that could inspire other clubs to trust their academy products.

Malachi Hardy: The Calm Defender

In defense, Malachi Hardy stood out with his composure and ball-playing ability. At just 18, he has already signed a long-term deal, indicating the club's faith in his potential. This pre-season tour could be a significant step in his development, offering valuable experience against various opponents.

What makes this trio particularly exciting is the blend of skill, youth, and the tactical freedom provided by De Zerbi. The manager's ability to unlock the potential of these players is a testament to his coaching prowess. It's a strategy that could shape the future of Tottenham and set a trend for other clubs to follow.

In my opinion, the modern game demands this kind of risk-taking and trust in young talent. The days of relying solely on established stars are evolving into an era where youth development and tactical innovation are key. This shift is what makes football so captivating, as we witness the emergence of new stars and the evolution of the beautiful game.