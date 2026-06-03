Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Close to Signing Marcos Senesi, Hopeful of Move for Andy Robertson (2026)

Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer window is shaping up to be a busy one, with the club looking to strengthen their squad and address various positions. The latest news sees them closing in on two key signings: defender Marcos Senesi and left-back Andy Robertson.

Senesi to Spurs?

The 29-year-old Argentine international is reportedly on the verge of joining Tottenham after positive talks this week. Senesi is a free agent after his four-season stint at Bournemouth, where he made 128 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. The prospect of staying in the Premier League and moving to London has long been a goal for Senesi, and it seems Tottenham are the frontrunners to secure his services.

LaLiga and Serie A sides have also shown interest, but the latest reports suggest that Spurs have won the race for his signature. This move could be a significant boost for the club, providing defensive solidity and experience, especially with his international status.

Robertson's Return?

Another player who could be heading to Tottenham is Andy Robertson, the Scottish left-back. The 29-year-old is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, and Spurs are once again in the running to sign him. This is a surprising turn of events, as Tottenham attempted to sign Robertson during the January transfer window, but he remained at Anfield.

However, with Robertson's contract ending, the club is now more optimistic about securing his services. The player's departure from Liverpool is expected to be formalised before the World Cup, where he will captain Scotland. This move would provide Tottenham with a top-class left-back and further strengthen their defensive options.

Tel's Future?

Another player whose future is uncertain is Mathys Tel. The 21-year-old French forward has been a key player for Tottenham this season, especially under Roberto De Zerbi. Tel's priority is to be in a stable environment where he feels the trust and confidence of the club, having faced a challenging season with multiple changes in management.

Tel's situation is complex. He was overlooked for the initial Champions League squad by Thomas Frank, then brought back in December, only to be removed again in January. This uncertainty created speculation about his future, with strong interest from European clubs. However, Tel's best performances have come under De Zerbi, and he has earned the manager's trust, contributing crucial goals and assists.

The Frenchman's season has been a rollercoaster, from racial abuse on social media after missing a penalty in the Super Cup final to his decisive role in securing Premier League survival. Tel's future at Tottenham remains uncertain, but his performances suggest he could be a key player for the club moving forward.

Conclusion

Tottenham's transfer activity this summer is an intriguing mix of experienced signings and young talent. The club is looking to build a competitive squad, and these moves could be the first steps towards a more successful season. The future of the team is an exciting prospect, with the potential for a strong defensive foundation and a dynamic attack. As the window progresses, fans can expect more exciting developments as Tottenham looks to shape their squad for the upcoming campaign.