Toy Story 5 Review: A Heartwarming Adventure with a Powerful Message (2026)

Toy Story 5 is a delightful addition to the beloved Pixar franchise, but it's not just another installment in the series. It's a poignant exploration of the impact of technology on childhood, and a reminder of the importance of physical play and human connection. The film's strength lies in its ability to weave a compelling story around a seemingly simple premise: a toy's journey to find a new owner and the lessons it learns along the way. But what makes Toy Story 5 truly remarkable is the way it tackles a topic that's both relevant and often misunderstood in today's world.

Personally, I think the film's key strength is its ability to balance humor and heart. The lighthearted moments, such as the hilarious interactions between Jessie and the other toys, provide a much-needed respite from the more serious themes. But it's the deeper moments, like Jessie's struggle with abandonment and the revelation of the discarded toys, that truly resonate. The film doesn't shy away from the darker aspects of technology's impact on children, and it does so in a way that's both thought-provoking and emotionally engaging.

One thing that immediately stands out is the film's portrayal of technology as a double-edged sword. While it's clear that technology can be a source of joy and connection, the film also shows how it can isolate and disconnect. The scene where Bonnie becomes engrossed in her smart tablet is a powerful commentary on the dangers of screen time. But what many people don't realize is that the film doesn't simply demonize technology. Instead, it presents a nuanced view, showing how technology can be used to enhance, rather than replace, human interaction.

If you take a step back and think about it, Toy Story 5 is a reflection of our own experiences with technology. It's a reminder that while technology can be a powerful tool, it's not a substitute for real-world connections. The film's message is clear: children need physical interaction and communication with other kids to help them develop and grow. This is a message that's easy to endorse, but it's also one that's often overlooked in today's digital age.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the way the film uses the toys' perspectives to highlight the impact of technology. The discarded toys, like Smarty Pants and GPS-equipped toy hippo Atlas, serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of our tech-driven world. But what this really suggests is that technology isn't inherently bad; it's the way we use it that matters. The film's message is a call to action, urging us to strike a balance between technology and human connection.

In my opinion, Toy Story 5 is a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand the impact of technology on childhood. It's a thought-provoking and emotionally engaging film that doesn't shy away from the darker aspects of our digital age. But it also offers a glimmer of hope, showing how technology can be used to enhance, rather than replace, human interaction. So, if you're looking for a film that's both entertaining and thought-provoking, Toy Story 5 is definitely worth watching.