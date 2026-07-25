The Toyota bZ4X Touring is a mid-sized electric vehicle that has been designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, from those who want a practical, efficient car for everyday use to those who enjoy the outdoors and need a vehicle that can handle rugged terrain. The car is a sister model to the Subaru E-Outback and is available in both front-wheel drive and twin-motor four-wheel drive configurations. The bZ4X Touring is a versatile and adaptable electric family car that is ready for the varied real-world demands of the everyday. It's got a bit more presence and toughness than the regular hatchback, but nothing that runs beyond the bounds of the functional. It's got plenty of accessible performance, and all the drivability features you might want in an electric car. The car's slightly alternative, practical streak makes it more likable than the regular bZ4X, I think. It's not at all pumped up or aggressive looking; and yet, on a set of all-season tyres, would probably get as far down a muddy forest track as most would likely want. The bZ4X Touring is a well-rounded vehicle that offers a good balance of practicality, efficiency, and comfort. It has a spacious interior with a big, square boot that can accommodate bulky loads, and a solid-feeling cabin that doesn't rely too much on its touchscreen. The car is also efficient, with a WLTP Combined electric range of 367 miles, and a 71kWh drive battery that provides a genuine, real-world range of over 300 miles. The bZ4X Touring is a good choice for those who want a practical, efficient, and comfortable electric vehicle that can handle a variety of real-world demands.
Toyota bZ4X Touring Review: The Practical & Efficient Electric Estate Car (2026)
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