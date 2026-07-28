Trade Deadline Speculation: Potential Deals for the Washington Nationals (2026)

The trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Washington Nationals are poised to make some strategic moves. With a focus on both buying and selling, the Nats have several potential trade partners in mind. Let's delve into the four teams that could be key players in the upcoming transactions.

Buying Options: Angels and Their Pitching Prospects

If the Nationals decide to bolster their pitching, the Los Angeles Angels could be a prime source. Despite their current struggles, the Angels have some intriguing pitchers on the market. Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers, both expected to be available at the deadline, are standout prospects. Soriano, a hard-throwing right-hander, has shown promise despite a recent slump, boasting a 3.49 ERA in 111 innings. Detmers, a left-handed pitcher with swing-and-miss stuff, has a lower FIP, indicating potential for improvement. Acquiring either would require giving up top-100 prospects and additional capital, but the long-term benefits could be significant.

Beyond the starters, the Angels also offer four relievers who could strengthen the Nats' bullpen. Kirby Yates, a 39-year-old with elite fastball and splitter combination, provides a short-term fix with closing experience. Sam Bachman, Chase Silseth, and Ryan Zeferjahn, younger and controllable arms with electric stuff, would be upgrades, albeit requiring some prospect capital. These additions could transform the Nats' pitching, addressing a critical need.

Selling Opportunities: Red Sox and Guardians

On the selling side, the Nationals have been linked to the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians. The Red Sox, with their need for middle infielders, could be an ideal trade partner for CJ Abrams. Abrams, a versatile shortstop or second baseman, would fit well in Boston. However, a trade at the deadline is unlikely, with the focus shifting to the offseason. The Red Sox's farm system and young pitchers make them an attractive partner for the Nats.

The Cleveland Guardians, with their struggles at first base and DH, present an opportunity for the Nationals. Luis Garcia Jr. could be the solution to their woes, providing a much-needed offensive boost. The Guardians' pitching depth, including prospects like Braylon Doughty and young relievers Daniel Espino, Franco Aleman, and Andrew Walters, makes them an ideal trade partner for the Nats. The Guardians' need for offensive help and the Nats' pitching depth create a compelling trade scenario.

The Cubs and a Potential Deal

The Chicago Cubs, seeking pitching, could be another trade partner for the Nationals. If Foster Griffin is moved, the Cubs would be an excellent fit. The Nats' previous trade with the Cubs, involving Michael Soroka, was successful, and Griffin is a more valuable asset. A package of prospects like Jaxon Wiggins, Kaleb Wing, Brooks Caple, Mason McGuire, and Owen Ayers could be a compelling offer. Additionally, the Cubs' interest in Luis Garcia Jr. to fill the DH spot adds another layer to the potential deal.

Conclusion: An Exciting Deadline Looms

As the trade deadline approaches, the Nationals have several options to strengthen their roster. Whether it's acquiring pitching from the Angels, selling to the Red Sox or Guardians, or exploring deals with the Cubs, the Nats are poised to make moves. The deadline promises to be exciting, with potential deals that could shape the team's future. Keep an eye on these four teams, as the Nationals look to make strategic moves to enhance their chances of success.