Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal Medical Booked, Tchouameni to Man Utd, Liverpool Enquiry (2026)

Good morning and welcome to Mirror Football's summer transfer blog! It's Aaron Morris here, and I'll be bringing you all of the latest news, updates and rumours from the Premier League and further afield. Stay tuned...

Arsenal Medical Booked

Arsenal have reportedly booked a medical for Illan Meslier, who looks set to join the club as a free agent following his departure from Leeds United. The Gunners are on the lookout for a new back-up to David Raya, with Kepa Arrizabalaga seemingly looking for the door after being limited mainly to cup competitions last season. Meslier, who failed to make a single senior appearance for the Peacocks last season, could be the ideal candidate.

Manchester United Open Tchouameni Talks

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid over Aurelien Tchouameni, as they look to secure midfield reinforcement. The Red Devils have missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively. And while they look all but certain to announce a deal for Atalanta's Ederson in the coming days, it also appears as though they are plotting a move for 26-year-old Tchouameni. Valued at around £68m at present, a deal for the French midfielder will not come cheap.

Liverpool Enquiry

Liverpool are understood to have enquired about the possibility of signing Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana this summer. The Mexico international has enjoyed a fantastic World Cup campaign this summer, with the Reds eager on snapping up the 17-year-old attacking-midfielder - who is said to hold a release clause of around £18m in his current contract. Whether Liverpool will cough that up outright or try to negotiate a price, however, remains to be seen, considering Mora is contracted until 2029.

Newcastle Make Offer for Respected Goalkeeper

Newcastle United have reportedly made an offer of around £10m for 28-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper, Moritz Nicolas. However, it is thought that the Bundesliga club values their shot-stopper at £2m more. Whether the two clubs will strike an agreement with differing valuations remains to be seen.

Besiktas Eye Arsenal Double Swoop

Besiktas are thought to be keen on the idea of bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard from Arsenal in the coming months. While the Turkish titans have made progress with Trossard's representatives, a formal bid is yet to land at the Emirates Stadium. As for Jesus, initial contact has been made through agents, but Palmeiras, Juventus and AC Milan also hold an interest in the £18m-£25m man.

Callum Wilson Set to Return to Premier League

Fabrizio Romano claims that Brentford have struck a one-year agreement with 34-year-old striker, Callum Wilson. The Englishman is a free agent after leaving West Ham this summer, and is seemingly hopeful of enjoying Premier League football for at least another season.

Fulham Eye Real Madrid Trio

Alvaro Arbeloa is thought to be keen on bringing a trio of Real Madrid talents to Craven Cottage, after being named Fulham's new head coach. The Spaniard, who was at the reins of Los Blancos earlier this year, is understood to be looking to bring in Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia on a permanent basis, as well as Franco Mastantuono on loan for the new season.

Transfer Window Insights

The summer transfer window is a fascinating time for football fans, with clubs across Europe busy making moves to strengthen their squads. It's a period of intense activity, with clubs looking to capitalize on the opportunity to sign top talent before the new season begins.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of back-up goalkeepers. With the likes of David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga, clubs are looking to ensure they have reliable options in case of injury or poor form. Meslier, for example, could provide a solid backup for Arsenal, while Moritz Nicolas could be a valuable addition to Newcastle's squad.

Another interesting development is the interest in young attacking midfielders. Gilberto Mora's World Cup performance has clearly caught the eye of Liverpool, and his release clause of around £18m is a reasonable price for a player of his potential.

What many people don't realize is that the transfer window is not just about big-name signings. It's also about finding value in the market. For example, Callum Wilson's return to the Premier League is a smart move for Brentford, given his age and experience.

If you take a step back and think about it, the transfer window is a reflection of the football world's obsession with youth. Clubs are always on the lookout for the next big thing, and the summer transfer window is a time when these talents are often discovered.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the role of agents in these deals. They play a crucial part in facilitating transfers, and their influence is often underestimated.

What this really suggests is that the transfer window is a complex and dynamic process, with many factors at play. It's not just about the players and the clubs; it's also about the agents, the fans, and the media.

In my opinion, the summer transfer window is a fascinating spectacle, and it's a privilege to be a part of it. As an expert, I find it intriguing to analyze the strategies and motivations behind these moves. It's a window into the world of football, and it's a reminder of the sport's global appeal.