Transforming a Colonial Home: A Global Design Journey (2026)

In the midst of a global pandemic, interior designer Nina Farmer and her clients embarked on a transformative journey to redesign a 1940s New England Colonial house in Concord, Massachusetts. This project became a testament to the power of personal connections and a shared love of travel and history, resulting in a unique blend of European and Indian influences with a touch of American Victoriana. The article explores how this design approach not only revitalized the space but also provided a much-needed escape from the confines of lockdown life.

A Journey of Inspiration

Farmer, intrigued by the house's classic lines and exterior presence, embarked on a design journey that began with a conversation about travel. Amidst the global lockdown, the clients' shared wanderlust became a guiding light. The study, once a staid early American room, was transformed with a nod to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Custom hand-painted Fromental wallpaper panels, inspired by the museum's leather-clad walls, were created to blend with the study's original paneling, revealing its natural patina. A Moroccan carpet and onyx-topped coffee table added a touch of exoticism, while a custom sofa covered in Opera velvet and trimmed with Samuel & Sons fringe provided a luxurious contrast.

A Global Tapestry

The dining room paid homage to the famed Boston collector Isabella Stewart Gardener. Antique furniture, including 1940s Danish Modern Henning Kjaernulf chairs with suzani seats, was carefully selected. A 1940s Murano glass chandelier hung over a mid-century French oak table, creating a captivating ambiance. The sitting room showcased a unique blend of patterns and textures, with henna-inspired motifs on abaca grass cloth, antique Delft tiles, and a large antique rug from East Azerbaijan. The color palette of the rug inspired the entire house's design, demonstrating the power of a cohesive color scheme.

A Balanced Approach

Farmer's design philosophy is evident in the downstairs bathroom, where a custom marble sink with a scallop edge detail sits beneath a 1960s French rattan mirror and a 1950s Stilnovo sconce. The main bedroom underwent a subtle transformation, replacing an out-of-place window with traditional sash alternatives. Knotty pine panelling was stained in a custom grey-green, and a white plaster chandelier added freshness. The en-suite bathroom featured a Moroccan tile floor inspired by an Indian flat weave rug, a whimsical pale green Water Monopoly bath, and a dressing table designed based on a door seen in Italy.

A Personal Touch

Farmer's attention to detail and personal touches are evident throughout the house. From the La Cornue cooker with its brass and chrome accents to the French 1950s cerused oak desk, each element tells a story. The project, even during a global pandemic, became a celebration of the places they had seen and experienced, bringing nuance and expression to the space. This approach not only revitalized the house but also provided a much-needed escape from the confines of lockdown life, proving that design can be a powerful tool for personal expression and connection.