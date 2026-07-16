Transforming Bland Apartments: Tips for Adding Personality and Practicality (2026)

When it comes to making a house a home, especially in the context of modern apartment living, there's an art to infusing personality into spaces that often start as generic shells. This is a challenge many of us face, whether we're in Australia, the US, or Europe, where the trend of compact living is on the rise.

The Challenge of the White Cube

The typical new-build apartment, with its streamlined surfaces and open-plan layout, can feel like a blank canvas. But for those of us who want to make it our own, it's an opportunity to get creative.

One of the first steps, as Ben Mazey, an off-the-plan apartment owner and artist, suggests, is to think of the space as a supermarket sponge cake. The basic structure is there, but it's up to you to add the icing and make it yours.

Finessing the Finishes

Mazey's approach to his Melbourne apartment is a great example of this. He customized his kitchen with stainless-steel cabinetry and handles, added a stone island bench, and chose floor-to-ceiling white tiles in the bathroom. These simple changes transformed the space, making it feel more personal and practical.

Cat Yenn, a designer and artist, took a different approach in her Sydney studio apartment. She drew inspiration from small Italian apartments and went 'curtain crazy,' creating visual divisions and adding softness and warmth to her space.

The Power of Details

Jono Fleming, a designer and stylist, moved into a new-build apartment in Sydney that already had some quality architectural elements. He capitalized on these, using a brick feature wall as a backdrop for an ever-changing art display.

This highlights the importance of details. Even if you can't add a brick wall, using paint or wallpaper can create an interesting focal point. Similarly, changing handles or architraves can make a subtle but significant difference.

Furniture and Functionality

Fleming's furniture trick for open-plan living is a great example of how to create a stylish and functional space. By placing two sideboards together, he achieves a bespoke look without the cost.

In small spaces, flexibility is key. Multi-functional furniture, like stools and ottomans, can transform a room when guests arrive. Extendable dining tables are also a great option for those who love to entertain.

Telling Your Story Through Decoration

Personal displays are essential for bringing character to a space. Fleming and his husband, interior architect Ryan McGregor, have filled their home with knick-knacks that tell a story. From ceramics and sculptures to candles and table lamps, every piece has a tale to tell, whether it's from a favorite shop or a cherished travel destination.

Yenn, a self-proclaimed 'collector,' agrees that art and objects are staples. She curates her displays, connecting pieces visually with harmonious colors.

Mazey's take on this is that objects should be chosen based on genuine response, not budget. It's about finding pieces that resonate with you, creating a space that feels uniquely yours.