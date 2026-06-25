Trees Keep Absorbing Carbon Long After Growth Stops (2026)

In the realm of climate science, a fascinating yet counterintuitive phenomenon has been unveiled: trees continue to absorb carbon long after their growth has ceased. This revelation, stemming from a study on oak trees, challenges the long-held assumption that photosynthesis and growth are inextricably linked. Led by Mukund Palat Rao, an ecoclimatologist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, the research sheds light on the intricate relationship between trees and carbon sequestration, with profound implications for our understanding of forest carbon storage.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, combined a multitude of data sources, including satellite imagery, treetop CO2 sensors, trunk-mounted growth monitors, tree ring records, and temperature data. This comprehensive approach allowed the team to unravel the daily dynamics of photosynthesis, carbon uptake, and wood growth across 137 sites in the eastern United States and California. The findings were striking: oak trees in the eastern US ceased growth by mid-summer, yet continued to photosynthesize until October, with a significant portion of the carbon absorbed during this period.

In California, the pattern was similar, with growth occurring from December to April, followed by a slowdown in mid-summer and a complete halt by August, while photosynthesis persisted. This decoupling between growth and photosynthesis has far-reaching implications for our understanding of forest carbon storage. Climate models have traditionally assumed a direct correlation between increased photosynthesis and enhanced carbon storage, with rising CO2 levels acting as a fertilizer for trees.

However, the study reveals that this assumption may be overly optimistic. The carbon absorbed after growth stops is not converted into woody biomass, the durable form of carbon storage that forests are valued for. Instead, it is stored as starch, used to kick-start growth in the spring, or burned through cellular respiration to sustain the tree during winter. Some of it is also released into the soil, nourishing microbial communities.

The decoupling between photosynthesis and growth is particularly pronounced in years with highly variable local climates, characterized by alternating wet and dry conditions. As climate change intensifies, such conditions are expected to become more common, further widening the gap between photosynthesis and growth. This raises a critical question: how much can we rely on forests to absorb the carbon humans are producing?

The answer, this research suggests, is probably less than the models have been assuming. The decoupling between photosynthesis and growth is a significant factor in this discrepancy. While the study does not provide a definitive answer to the extent of long-term carbon sequestration, it underscores the complexity of the relationship between trees and carbon. Understanding this relationship is crucial for accurately projecting forest carbon storage and our ability to mitigate climate change.

In my opinion, this study highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to climate modeling, one that accounts for the intricate interplay between photosynthesis, growth, and carbon storage. It also underscores the importance of considering the variability of local climates in our projections. As we navigate the challenges of climate change, this research serves as a reminder of the complexity and interconnectedness of Earth's systems, and the need for a deeper understanding of them.