The Blue Jays' recent victory over the Mets was a welcome respite from their six-game losing streak, and it's all thanks to the stellar performance of Trey Yesavage. Yesavage's ability to control the game and keep walks to a minimum was the key to the team's success, and it's a mindset that manager John Schneider believes is crucial for any pitcher. In my opinion, Yesavage's approach to pitching is refreshing and direct, and it's a style that could easily be adopted by other pitchers. The fact that he's able to wipe out mistakes and trust his defense is a testament to his understanding of the game, and it's a quality that should be celebrated. The Blue Jays' win also brings up an interesting point about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s struggles this season. While it's easy to get caught up in the hype and expectations, it's important to remember that Guerrero is still a young player who is learning and growing. In my view, the fact that he's able to hit hard balls and make solid contact is a positive sign, and it's a reminder that patience and persistence are key in baseball. The return of Luis Urías to the Blue Jays' lineup is another interesting development. With Addison Barger out for at least 'weeks' with a back issue, Urías has a real chance to shine and prove his worth. In my perspective, Urías' ability to play multiple positions and provide solid, reliable performances makes him a valuable asset to the team. The Blue Jays' victory over the Mets is a reminder that sometimes, the most important thing is to not rush to give up the first run of the game. It's a lesson that can be applied to many areas of life, and it's a message that should be celebrated and remembered. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays continue to evolve and improve, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for this talented team.