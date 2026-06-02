Trump's Annual Checkup: Health Report and Lifestyle Insights (2026)

The annual physical examination of former President Donald Trump has once again sparked curiosity and speculation among the public. According to the memo, Trump's cognitive health appears to be in good shape, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. This is a remarkable achievement, especially considering his age and the demands of his daily schedule. Trump's weight gain of 14 pounds since his last medical exam in April 2025 has also been addressed, with guidance provided on diet, physical activity, and weight loss. His cardiac age is estimated to be 14 years younger than his chronological age, which is a testament to his active lifestyle and dedication to maintaining his health.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the report is Trump's use of aspirin. He has been taking larger doses than recommended for the past 25 years, a decision he made to prevent thick blood from flowing through his heart. This personal choice highlights Trump's proactive approach to cardiovascular health. However, it also raises questions about the potential risks associated with such a regimen. While the report mentions that the bruising on Trump's hand is a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy, it is essential to consider the long-term implications of such a high-dose regimen.

Trump's preference for golf over other forms of exercise is also noteworthy. He finds walking on a treadmill or running to be boring, which is a common sentiment among many people. However, this preference may have implications for his overall physical fitness and well-being. It is worth noting that while Trump's health may be impressive, it is not without its concerns. The diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency last year, which caused swollen legs and bruised hands, serves as a reminder that even the healthiest individuals can face unexpected health challenges.

In conclusion, Trump's annual physical examination provides a fascinating insight into his health and lifestyle choices. While his cognitive health and cardiac age are impressive, there are still areas for consideration, such as the long-term effects of his aspirin regimen and his preference for golf. As the former President continues to be a prominent figure in American politics, his health remains a topic of interest and discussion. It is essential to approach such discussions with a balanced perspective, considering both the positive aspects and the potential risks associated with his lifestyle choices.