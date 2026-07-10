Trump's Impact: Global Economy Struggles Amid War and Inflation (2026)

The global economy is facing a perfect storm, and it's all thanks to Trump's ill-advised war in Iran. This conflict has unleashed a series of events that are now strangling the world's financial systems, and the worst part? We haven't even seen the full impact yet. The initial signs are already alarming. The US, once a powerhouse of economic growth, is witnessing a downward revision of its lukewarm growth numbers. The inflation rate, the Fed's key indicator, is on the rise, and the impact is palpable.

But America isn't alone in this struggle. Across the pond, Europe is feeling the heat. France, Italy, and Spain are grappling with rising inflation rates, and the European Central Bank is under pressure to take action. In China, the world's manufacturing hub, activity is slowing down, and consumer spending is at its lowest in years. The war's impact on oil prices has yet to fully hit the data, but make no mistake, it's coming.

Here's the kicker: even if the war ends tomorrow, the damage is done. Global oil inventories have been depleted, and it will take months to replenish them. In the meantime, transport fuel costs will continue to skyrocket, affecting supply chains and end prices. The US, despite being the world's largest oil exporter, isn't immune. Trump's tariffs have already hit consumers hard, and now they're feeling the pinch as savings dwindle and real incomes drop.

The economic situation is so dire that it's even overshadowing the massive investments in artificial intelligence. The US tech giants are pouring billions into AI, but this spending spree might not be enough to offset the underlying economic weakness. The Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. Trump's new Fed chairman, Kevin Warsh, is facing an uphill battle to justify cutting interest rates. With inflation rising and becoming entrenched, it's a tough sell.

The world is teetering on the edge of stagflation, a dreaded economic scenario. The longer the war persists, the more likely this becomes. What we're witnessing is a global economy in distress, with central banks struggling to find a solution. Trump's war has set off a chain reaction, and the consequences are far-reaching. It's a stark reminder that geopolitical decisions can have profound and unintended consequences on the global financial stage.