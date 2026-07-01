Tucker Kraft's Contract Extension: How Much Will the Packers Pay? (2026)

The Green Bay Packers have a crucial decision to make regarding their tight end, Tucker Kraft. With an ACL tear behind him, Kraft is set to return to the field in week one of the regular season, and the Packers are keen to secure his services for the long term. The question on everyone's mind is: how much will his contract extension cost?

Kraft's impact on the Packers' offense is undeniable. In 2025, the offense produced 0.172 expected points added (EPA) per play when he was on the field, a figure that puts them in the top echelon of NFL offenses. Without Kraft, the EPA per play drops to 0.05, a significant decline that would have ranked them 10th in the league. This highlights the importance of Kraft's presence in the team's success.

Kraft's performance speaks for itself. In his best year to date (2024), he produced 733 yards, and his average of 61.1 yards per game last season is impressive. If he had played a full 17-game season, his total would have been over 1,100 yards. These numbers put him in the same league as the top tight ends in the game, such as George Kittle and Trey McBride, who command high salaries.

The question is, does Kraft deserve to be among the highest-paid tight ends in the league? While his injury was not his fault, it has impacted his performance and prevented him from reaching the same heights as Kittle and McBride. However, his potential is undeniable, and the Packers are likely to offer him a deal that reflects his value to the team.

If Kraft were to sign a four-year extension, his average annual value (AAV) would likely be around $20.6 million, factoring in salary cap inflation. This would put him in the same range as Kittle and McBride, who signed their deals in 2025. However, the Packers may be willing to offer him a slightly lower AAV, perhaps around $19 million, to balance the books and keep their salary cap in check.

The Packers have the financial flexibility to make this deal work. With an estimated $18.5 million in salary cap space in 2027, they could easily accommodate Kraft's extension. They could also free up $13.5 million by moving on from players like Josh Jacobs. The question is, will they be willing to invest in Kraft's long-term future?

In my opinion, the Packers should make a strong offer to Kraft, recognizing his value to the team and his potential to be a cornerstone of their offense for years to come. While his injury has impacted his performance, it has also given him a chance to prove his worth and show that he can be a consistent, high-performing tight end. If the Packers do not make a strong offer, they risk losing a key player and potentially weakening their offense.

The Packers have a decision to make, and the clock is ticking. With Kraft's return to the field and the team's need for a strong pass-catching core, the time to act is now. The question is, will they make the right choice and secure Tucker Kraft's future with the Packers?