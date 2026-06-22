Tulsa King: Season 5 Headed to New York? Writers' Room Open (2026)

The world of television is abuzz with news about the potential future of the popular series 'Tulsa King'. As the writers' room for a possible fifth season opens, the show's producers are eyeing a significant move from Atlanta to New York. This decision is not solely driven by creative choices but also by financial incentives offered by the state of New York, which has become increasingly competitive in the film industry.

One of the key factors behind this move is New York's enhanced tax incentive program, which now totals an impressive $800 million annually. This move is a strategic response to the expanding incentives offered by neighboring states like New Jersey. New York's 30% rebate matches Georgia's credit, making it an attractive destination for productions.

From a narrative perspective, the relocation makes sense for the show's storyline. Sylvester Stallone's character, Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, is originally from New York, and the potential return to his hometown sets up an intriguing narrative arc. Dwight's exile to Tulsa and subsequent return to face his past could provide an engaging and emotionally charged season.

However, the future of 'Tulsa King' is not without its challenges. While a fifth season seems likely given the show's popularity, the behind-the-scenes issues, including the firing of crew members and the absence of a designated showrunner, could impact the production's stability.

The potential move to New York also raises questions about the impact on the Atlanta-based crew. With approximately 250 people working on the show, many of whom have been with the production since its inception, the relocation could disrupt established workflows and dynamics.

In my opinion, the decision to move 'Tulsa King' to New York showcases the intricate interplay between creative storytelling and financial incentives in the television industry. While the show's narrative potential is exciting, the logistical and human aspects of such a move should not be overlooked. It will be interesting to see how the production navigates these challenges and whether the move to New York will ultimately benefit the show's creative vision and long-term success.