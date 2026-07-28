Tumours found to rewire immune cells, may lead to new cancer treatments (2026)

Cancer's Immune System Hack: A New Target for Treatment

Cancer has long been known to evade the body's natural defenses, but a recent study by Israeli scientists reveals a clever strategy it employs: manipulating the immune system's own cells. This discovery could pave the way for innovative cancer treatments that not only target cancer cells but also disrupt their ability to co-opt immune cells.

The research, led by Dr. Merav Cohen and her team at Tel Aviv University, focuses on macrophages, the immune cells responsible for maintaining tissue health and preventing inflammation. While macrophages are typically beneficial, cancerous tumors have a knack for turning them against the body.

The study's key finding is that macrophages, after engulfing dead cancer cells, undergo a transformation. Instead of their usual cleanup duty, they alter their gene activity, shifting their behavior to support tumor growth. This reprogramming activates genes that promote the formation of new blood vessels within tumors, providing them with the oxygen and nutrients needed to thrive. Simultaneously, these macrophages become less responsive to signals that would normally trigger an immune attack against cancer cells.

To uncover this process, the researchers developed a novel technique called Effero-seq, which allowed them to track changes in gene expression over time in macrophages that had consumed dead cancer cells. The team observed that these macrophages activated genes associated with angiogenesis, the formation of new blood vessels, a critical process for tumor growth.

The study's implications are significant. By analyzing patient data from uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer, the researchers found a correlation between the presence of reprogrammed macrophages and lower survival rates. This suggests that this mechanism may play a role in various human cancers.

Dr. Cohen emphasizes the importance of understanding these mechanisms to develop effective treatments. "The better we understand these mechanisms, the better equipped we will be to develop treatments that block them and restore the immune system's ability to fight cancer," she said.

The research points to a promising therapeutic approach: targeting not only cancer cells but also the processes that enable them to thrive. While this study is a significant step forward, the researchers caution that further investigation is needed before clinical application. The potential for new cancer treatments that harness the immune system's power is an exciting prospect, offering a multi-pronged attack on this complex disease.

This discovery highlights the intricate relationship between cancer and the immune system, opening up new avenues for research and treatment. As scientists continue to unravel these complexities, the hope is that they can develop strategies to outmaneuver cancer's clever immune system hack.