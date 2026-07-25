Turkish Lira Crisis: Why the TRY is Under Pressure | Commerzbank Analysis (2026)

The Turkish Lira's Plight: Navigating a Complex Economic Landscape

The Turkish Lira (TRY) finds itself in a precarious position, facing ongoing depreciation pressure due to a combination of structural and economic factors. This situation is a complex interplay of current-account deficits, hesitant capital inflows, and the impact of foreign exchange (FX) interventions. As Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose highlights, the story of Turkey's external rebalancing is far from a straightforward one.

A Widening Deficit and Its Implications

The current-account deficit in Turkey has widened significantly, reaching USD 1.5 billion in May, a 32% year-on-year increase. This brings the cumulative deficit for the first five months of the year to USD 30.7 billion, and the 12-month rolling deficit to USD 37.3 billion, which equates to a staggering -2.3% of GDP. Ghose emphasizes that this deficit is not a temporary issue but a structural one, driven by savings-investment imbalances within the economy.

The lack of positive investor sentiment is evident in the muted portfolio inflows. After a brief USD 4.1 billion inflow in April, May saw a net outflow of USD 3.1 billion. Non-residents reduced their exposure to Turkish equities and investment fund shares, selling USD 2.8 billion worth of assets. This trend of capital flight and the resulting strain on FX reserves is a cause for concern.

The Buffer of FX Reserves and Interventions

Net FX reserves, excluding swaps, are estimated to be around USD 30 billion, a modest cushion in the face of heavy interventions. These interventions have led to a USD 33.3 billion reserve drawdown over the first five months, as officials attempt to smooth the lira's depreciation. However, Ghose argues that these interventions and cosmetic reserve narratives cannot address the fundamental issue of the current-account deficit.

The underlying imbalance between the deficit and hesitant capital inflows is a critical problem. The lira's depreciation path is not easily managed, and the pressure on the currency is likely to persist. This situation raises questions about the sustainability of Turkey's economic policies and the effectiveness of FX interventions.

A Complex Economic Puzzle

The Turkish Lira's plight is a complex economic puzzle, with multiple interconnected factors. The savings-investment gap, hesitant capital inflows, and the impact of FX interventions all contribute to the ongoing pressure on the currency. Ghose's analysis highlights the structural nature of the deficit, suggesting that a quick fix is unlikely.

In my opinion, the Turkish economy faces a challenging path ahead. The government's efforts to manage the lira's depreciation and address the current-account deficit will require a comprehensive strategy. The role of FX interventions and the management of investor sentiment will be crucial in determining the lira's future trajectory. As the story of Turkey's external rebalancing continues, the focus will remain on the lira's resilience and the country's economic policies.

This situation serves as a reminder of the intricate relationship between a country's economic policies, investor sentiment, and currency stability. As Turkey navigates this complex landscape, the impact on its citizens and the broader region will be significant, making it a story worth watching closely.