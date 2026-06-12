Tusshar Kapoor's 25-Year Journey: From 'Golmaal' to 'Welcome' and Beyond (2026)

Tusshar Kapoor, a veteran actor in Bollywood, reflects on his 25-year career with a sense of awe and gratitude. His journey has been defined by a unique blend of comedy and genre-defining franchises, particularly the 'Welcome' and 'Golmaal' series. These films have not only brought him immense popularity but have also created a lasting connection with audiences of all ages.

In an interview, Tusshar expressed his appreciation for the enduring success of these franchises, stating, 'I feel blessed that these universes have stayed with me.' The 'Welcome' and 'Golmaal' series have become synonymous with his name, and he acknowledges the importance of these films in shaping his career. He believes that these comedies have helped him build a strong connection with viewers, transcending the typical focus on box office numbers.

Despite his success in comedy, Tusshar is mindful of the need for artistic growth and experimentation. He embraces the challenge of reinventing himself, as evidenced by his decision to star in 'Janaadesh,' a political thriller that marks a departure from his comedic roots. This move showcases his willingness to take risks and explore different facets of his acting abilities.

When it comes to his collaborations, Tusshar has a special bond with Akshay Kumar, with whom he reunites in 'Welcome To The Jungle.' He praises the director, Ahmed Khan, for his exceptional handling of the ensemble cast, ensuring a cohesive and well-executed film. Tusshar also highlights Akshay's dedication, noting that his playful personality doesn't overshadow his professionalism.

The 'Golmaal' franchise holds a special place in Tusshar's heart. He describes his return to the series as a reunion with old friends, emphasizing the comfort and discipline created by director Rohit Shetty. Tusshar appreciates the organized work environment and the way Shetty fosters a sense of camaraderie among the cast and crew.

However, Tusshar acknowledges the potential limitations of being strongly associated with one genre. He views this as a compliment, as it indicates a deep connection with audiences. He embraces the challenge of typecasting, understanding that it comes with the territory of being a beloved actor in Bollywood.

As Tusshar embarks on the next phase of his career, he remains grateful for the franchises that have shaped his journey. He continues to seek opportunities that allow him to surprise audiences and showcase his versatility. His willingness to explore different genres and collaborate with diverse directors positions him as a versatile and adaptable actor, ready to captivate audiences with his talent and charm.