Two Lads: Historical Stone Monuments on Winter Hill Moors to be Rebuilt (2026)

The Two Lads: A Journey Through Time and Stone

The Two Lads, a pair of ancient stone landmarks on Winter Hill moors, are set to be rebuilt this summer, sparking a fascinating discussion about history, conservation, and the power of human intervention. This story is not just about stones and fences; it's a tale of resilience, community, and the enduring legacy of our past.

A Legacy on the Moors

These cairns, nestled on Crooked Edge Hill, have stood the test of time for centuries. According to the Woodland Trust, which owns the land, they were first recorded on maps in 1787. But their history may be even deeper, with potential mentions in a 1280 land deed from Cecily, widow of Roger de Worsley. These stones have witnessed the passage of time, the changing landscapes of Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and the footsteps of countless walkers and ramblers.

A Delicate Balance

The decision to rebuild the Two Lads is not taken lightly. The current structures are unstable, vandalized, and unsafe. The large cairn, deemed a hazard, is surrounded by a temporary wooden fence. The Woodland Trust, recognizing the need for action, aims to create a safer and more stable environment for these historical monuments.

A Reconstruction with Care

The reconstruction process is a delicate balance between preservation and innovation. The trust plans to rebuild the second cairn in its last known position, restoring the original beehive shape. Traditional Lancashire drystone techniques will be employed, with a mounded wall surrounding the site. Cement, used internally for stability, will remain hidden, ensuring the monument's authenticity.

A Community Effort

This project is more than just a technical endeavor. The Woodland Trust involves the community in the process. A community archaeological dig in August will engage local volunteers and enthusiasts, fostering a connection between people and their history. This hands-on approach not only educates but also empowers, ensuring that the Two Lads become a symbol of collective effort and shared heritage.

A Walk to Remember

The Two Lads are not just stones; they are a gateway to the past. The walk to the site, starting from Walker Fold car park, offers a journey through nature and history. Along the way, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of the Ribble Estuary, the Peak District, the Irish Sea, and the Yorkshire Dales. It's a reminder that these monuments are not isolated, but part of a larger tapestry of human experience.

A Takeaway for the Future

The rebuilding of the Two Lads is a testament to our commitment to preserving history. It raises a deeper question: How do we balance the need for safety and preservation with the preservation of authenticity? This project, with its community involvement and careful reconstruction, offers a glimpse into the future of heritage conservation, where the past and present coexist in harmony.

As the Two Lads stand tall once more, they become a symbol of resilience, a reminder that even the most fragile legacies can endure. This story, a blend of history, conservation, and community, is a powerful reminder of the importance of safeguarding our past for the future.