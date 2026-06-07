Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Where Will the Fight Take Place? | Boxing News (2026)

The highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight is set to take place in November, according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. The location of this all-British heavyweight showdown is still up in the air, with Wembley Stadium in London being the most desirable venue for 'AJ'. However, the US is also in the running, which is surprising given the previous consensus that the fight would take place in Saudi Arabia.

Personally, I think the inclusion of the US is a bold move, and it raises the question of whether this is a strategic move to maximize revenue or a genuine attempt to bring the fight to a new audience. From my perspective, the US market is a huge opportunity for boxing, but it also comes with a lot of pressure to deliver a memorable event.

One thing that immediately stands out is the contrast between Fury and Joshua's records at Wembley Stadium. Fury has only fought once at the national stadium, while Joshua has headlined four pay-per-view events there. This suggests that Joshua has a strong connection to the venue, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the fight's location.

What many people don't realize is that the fight's location is not just about the venue, but also about the context in which the fight takes place. The US market is a huge opportunity for boxing, but it also comes with a lot of expectations. The fight will be a test of not just the fighters' skills, but also their ability to deliver a memorable event in a new market.

If you take a step back and think about it, the fight's location is a reflection of the fighters' careers and personalities. Fury, with his strong connection to the UK, is a fighter who thrives in the spotlight. Joshua, on the other hand, is a fighter who has struggled to find his footing in the US market. This raises a deeper question about the nature of boxing and the role of the venue in shaping the fight's outcome.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between the fighters' records at Wembley Stadium. Fury, with his single fight at the venue, is a fighter who is comfortable in the spotlight. Joshua, with his four pay-per-view events at Wembley, is a fighter who has a strong connection to the venue. This suggests that the fight's location will play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the fight.

What this really suggests is that the fight's location is not just about the venue, but also about the context in which the fight takes place. The US market is a huge opportunity for boxing, but it also comes with a lot of expectations. The fight will be a test of not just the fighters' skills, but also their ability to deliver a memorable event in a new market.

In my opinion, the fight's location is a reflection of the fighters' careers and personalities. Fury, with his strong connection to the UK, is a fighter who thrives in the spotlight. Joshua, on the other hand, is a fighter who has struggled to find his footing in the US market. This raises a deeper question about the nature of boxing and the role of the venue in shaping the fight's outcome.

In conclusion, the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight's location is a fascinating topic that raises a lot of questions. The US market is a huge opportunity for boxing, but it also comes with a lot of pressure to deliver a memorable event. The fight's location is a reflection of the fighters' careers and personalities, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the fight's outcome.