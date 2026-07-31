Tyson Fury vs Wach, Joshua vs Prenga & Spence vs Tszyu | Big Boxing Weekend Highlights (2026)

The boxing world is abuzz with the announcement of a massive weekend of fights, featuring some of the sport's biggest names and rising stars. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Errol Spence Jr., and Tim Tszyu are set to headline a three-day extravaganza, with five fight cards across Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and New York. This weekend promises to be a thrilling showcase of boxing's finest, with a mix of heavyweight clashes, world title defenses, and rising contenders chasing their dreams.

Fury, the enigmatic heavyweight champion, opens the weekend in Pattaya, Thailand, facing off against the experienced Mariusz Wach. This fight serves as a stepping stone for Fury, who is looking to solidify his dominance in the division. The live stream for this bout is a unique feature, as it will be filmed for Netflix's 'At Home with the Furys', offering fans an intimate look into the life of one of boxing's most captivating personalities.

Moving to the United States, Anthony Joshua, the former heavyweight champion, returns to the ring in Connecticut. Joshua's bout against Kristian Prenga is a crucial step in his comeback trail after a disappointing defeat to Daniel Dubois. The fight card in Connecticut also features the rising star Demetrius Andrade, who continues his journey towards the super middleweight title, facing Douglas Ataide.

The action then shifts to Saudi Arabia, where Anthony Joshua headlines a DAZN PPV card. Joshua's opponent, Kristian Prenga, will be a formidable challenge, and the card promises to be a showcase of talent. The main event will see Hamzah Sheeraz defend the WBO super middleweight title against Simon Zachenhuber, while Josh Kelly puts his IBF junior middleweight championship on the line against Caoimhin Agyarko. The Saudi card also features a host of top prospects, including Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Khyzhniak and Japanese prospect Reito Tsutsumi.

In Sydney, Errol Spence Jr. takes center stage against Tim Tszyu, a highly anticipated bout that will shape the future of the division. Both fighters are looking to rebound from recent setbacks, making this fight a must-see for boxing fans. The card also features Stephen Fulton and Liam Wilson in a WBA junior lightweight final eliminator, as well as Paul Fleming, Paulo Aokuso, and Callum Peters.

The weekend concludes in New York, where Edgar Berlanga headlines at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Berlanga's bout against Steven Butler is a highly anticipated showdown, and the card features a host of talented fighters, including Richardson Hitchins, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and Otto Wallin. The event will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the UK.

This boxing weekend is a testament to the sport's global appeal and the talent that exists across weight classes. With a mix of established stars and rising prospects, the fights promise to be thrilling and entertaining. The live streams and unique features, such as the Netflix documentary, add an extra layer of excitement, making this a must-watch event for boxing enthusiasts worldwide.