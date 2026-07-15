Uddhav Sena MP's Allegations of Rs 50 Crore Bribe Amid Party Split (2026)

The political landscape in Maharashtra is once again abuzz with rumors of a potential party split, reminiscent of the 2022 upheaval. This time, the focus is on the Uddhav Sena and allegations of 'poaching' party MPs, with a sensational charge of Rs 50 crore being offered to switch sides.

The Allegations and the Accusations

Party MP Sanjay Raut has made bold claims, alleging that MPs are being lured with substantial sums of money, with private jets even being deployed to transport them to Delhi. He asserts that three private jets were sent to different locations in Maharashtra, including Nanded and Pune, on Tuesday. This has sparked a media frenzy and a press briefing by Uddhav Thackeray's party leaders, including Raut himself, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajubhai Waze.

Uddhav's Response and Strategy

Uddhav Sena is taking proactive measures, gearing up for action against any 'rebels'. A meeting of the Parliamentary party has been called, with all MPs directed to attend. The party is also exploring legal avenues to enforce anti-defection laws and maintain party discipline. Sources indicate that six MPs from Shiv Sena UBT are in contact with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, but at least two MPs have denied any plans to switch sides.

The Battle for Loyalty

Raut emphasizes the importance of loyalty, reminding MPs that they owe their victories to Uddhav and Balasaheb Thackeray. He believes that voters will not forgive any betrayal. Despite these warnings, there are indications that 2-3 MPs may be in touch with the Eknath Shinde faction. The 'rebel' MPs are likely to meet with the Lok Sabha Speaker, but the timing is uncertain. Uddhav loyalist MP Arvind Sawant has also requested a meeting with the Speaker to submit a letter on Uddhav Thackeray's behalf, indicating a pre-emptive move to secure party loyalty.

A Repeat of 2022?

The situation bears a striking resemblance to the 2022 split, when Eknath Shinde broke away from the party and formed a separate faction, ultimately winning the Shiv Sena name and symbol. Uddhav Thackeray is facing a potential repeat of this scenario, with the absence of key MPs from recent meetings intensifying the buzz. The same five MPs who missed the meeting at Matoshree also failed to attend Aditya Thackeray's birthday celebrations, raising further suspicions.

Personal Perspective

What makes this particularly fascinating is the intricate power play and the potential impact on the political landscape. The use of private jets and substantial monetary offers highlights the high stakes involved. From my perspective, this is a battle for control and influence, with both sides employing strategic moves to secure their positions. The outcome will shape the future of the Uddhav Sena and potentially redefine the political dynamics in Maharashtra. It's a high-stakes game, and I'm intrigued to see how it unfolds.