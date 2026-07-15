UFC 329 Prelims Preview: McGregor vs Holloway 2 (2026)

The UFC 329 preliminary card is a smorgasbord of exciting matchups, each with its own unique story and potential for fireworks. As an avid UFC fan, I'm particularly intrigued by the light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Robert Whittaker, which promises to be a clash of styles and strategies. Krylov, a rising star from Russia, brings a formidable record of 31-11, while Whittaker, a former champion, enters the octagon with a 27-9 record. What makes this fight particularly fascinating is the contrast in their fighting styles. Krylov, a powerful striker, will look to impose his will on Whittaker, who is known for his wrestling prowess. In my opinion, this could be a turning point for both fighters. Krylov has the potential to become a top contender in the light heavyweight division, but he'll need to overcome Whittaker's experience and technical skills. Whittaker, on the other hand, is looking to reclaim his former glory, and a win over Krylov could propel him back into the title conversation. The heavyweight bout between Gable Steveson and Elisha Ellison is another highly anticipated matchup. Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist, makes his UFC debut against Ellison, a seasoned veteran with a solid record of 5-2. What makes this fight interesting is the contrast in their backgrounds. Steveson, a newcomer with a perfect record, brings a fresh and aggressive style to the octagon, while Ellison, a former U.S. Army Veteran, brings a wealth of experience and a more calculated approach. From my perspective, this fight could be a showcase of contrasting styles and strategies. Steveson, with his raw power and athleticism, will look to overwhelm Ellison, while Ellison will need to use his experience and tactical acumen to counter Steveson's aggression. The bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Adrian Yanez is a clash of knockout artists, with both fighters known for their explosive power. Garbrandt, a former champion, enters the octagon with a 15-7 record, while Yanez, a rising star, brings a 17-6-1 record. What makes this fight intriguing is the potential for a spectacular knockout. Both fighters have the skills and power to end the fight in a single strike, making it a must-watch for fans of exciting action. In my opinion, this fight could be a turning point for both fighters. Garbrandt, a former champion, is looking to reclaim his glory, while Yanez, a rising star, is looking to make a statement and establish himself as a top contender. The preliminary card is rounded out by a number of other exciting matchups, including the featherweight bout between Luke Riley and Kai Kamaka III, the flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Wang Cong, the middleweight bout between Damian Pinas and Cesar Almeida, the bantamweight bout between Farid Basharat and John Garza, and the middleweight bout between Ryan Gandra and Zachary Reese. Each of these fights has its own unique story and potential for surprises, making the preliminary card a must-watch for UFC fans. In conclusion, the UFC 329 preliminary card is a smorgasbord of exciting matchups, each with its own unique story and potential for fireworks. As an avid UFC fan, I'm particularly intrigued by the light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Robert Whittaker, which promises to be a clash of styles and strategies. The heavyweight bout between Gable Steveson and Elisha Ellison, the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Adrian Yanez, and the other matchups on the card are also sure to be exciting. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for a night of thrilling UFC action!
UFC 329 Prelims Preview: McGregor vs Holloway 2 (2026)
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