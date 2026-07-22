UFC Baku: Grading the Rookies | Hasanov, Berggren, Abdullayev, Nascimento (2026)

The Baku Debuts: A Critical Review

The UFC's recent event in Baku, Azerbaijan, showcased four rookie fighters, and their performances have sparked intriguing discussions among MMA enthusiasts. Let's delve into each debut and offer my expert analysis, as I believe these fights reveal much about the current state of the sport and the challenges these newcomers face.

Farman Hasanov: Wrestling Dominance, But to What End?

Farman Hasanov, the local prospect, secured a win in his debut, but it was far from impressive. His wrestling prowess was undeniable, setting a record for takedowns in a single round. However, this raises a critical question: Is wrestling dominance enough in modern MMA? In my opinion, Hasanov's performance was a tactical masterclass but lacked excitement. He controlled the fight but failed to inflict significant damage or attempt submissions. This strategy might work against less skilled opponents, but as he climbs the ranks, he'll face fighters with superior takedown defense. Personally, I think Hasanov needs to evolve his game quickly to avoid becoming a one-trick pony.

Theodor Berggren: A Tough Debut

Theodor Berggren's UFC journey began with a short-notice call, and his debut was a challenging one. Facing a powerful striker like Daniil Donchenko exposed Berggren's weaknesses. His southpaw stance initially confused Donchenko, but he soon found his range and dominated the fight. Berggren showed heart, but his takedown defense was lacking. This is a common issue for many newcomers, and it's a skill that needs to be honed. I predict we'll see Berggren in more exciting matchups if he can improve this aspect of his game.

Tahir Abdullayev and Jefferson Nascimento: A Controversial Affair

The prelims featured a controversial bout between Abdullayev and Nascimento, which ended in a questionable stoppage. The fight was underwhelming for the most part, with both fighters struggling to land significant strikes. However, the final round saw Abdullayev turn up the heat, forcing a firefight. The referee's decision to stop the fight early is a talking point, and it's a reminder that officiating can make or break a fighter's career. Nascimento, despite his potential, now has a loss on his record due to circumstances beyond his control. This is a brutal reminder of the fine margins in MMA.

The Bigger Picture

These debut fights highlight several trends in the UFC. Firstly, the importance of well-rounded skills cannot be overstated. Fighters who rely heavily on one discipline, like wrestling or striking, may find initial success but will eventually need to diversify their arsenal. Secondly, the pressure on rookies is immense. They are expected to perform at the highest level immediately, which can lead to rushed debuts and questionable matchmaking. This raises questions about fighter welfare and the long-term sustainability of such practices.

In conclusion, the Baku debuts offer a fascinating glimpse into the challenges and opportunities for newcomers in the UFC. While some fighters showed promise, others struggled to make an impact. As an analyst, I'm intrigued to see how these rookies develop and whether they can navigate the treacherous path to UFC stardom.