UFC Macau: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo | Full Fight Card Breakdown (2026)

Macau's Octagon: A Night of Resurgences and Reckonings

Macau's return to the UFC calendar was more than just a pit stop; it was a canvas for fighters seeking to redefine their narratives. Personally, I find these cards, especially in international locales, to be incredibly fertile ground for unexpected turns. They often feel less about the established hierarchy and more about who's hungry enough to carve out a new path.

The main event, featuring Song Yadong against Deiveson Figueiredo, was a fascinating clash of trajectories. Song, coming off a tough loss, was looking to regain his footing in the highly competitive bantamweight division. What makes this particularly compelling is the psychological battle; bouncing back from a defeat is often harder than the fight itself. From my perspective, this was Song's chance to prove he's still a contender, not just a fighter who had a moment. Figueiredo, a former flyweight king, is in a similar boat, trying to shake off a string of losses. It’s a classic scenario: can a former champion rediscover his magic, or will the new wave of talent firmly shut the door on his championship aspirations? In my opinion, these are the fights that truly test a fighter's heart and adaptability.

Beyond the headliner, the co-main event between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield promised fireworks. These are the kinds of matchups that often steal the show – two power strikers eager to make a statement. What many people don't realize is that these 'preliminary headliners' can sometimes carry more raw excitement than the main event, simply because the pressure is slightly different, and fighters feel more freedom to let it all hang out.

Looking at the broader card, there were several intriguing matchups. The presence of fighters like Sergei Pavlovich and Kai Asakura, names that resonate with fight fans, always adds a layer of anticipation. It’s a testament to the UFC’s global reach that events like this can showcase a blend of established international talent and rising stars from the region. One thing that immediately stands out is the opportunity for local heroes to shine on a global stage. For fighters like Song Yadong, performing in front of a home crowd, or at least a crowd in a familiar continent, can be a massive motivator. It’s a chance to solidify their place not just in the rankings, but in the hearts of fans.

The preliminary card also offered its share of compelling stories. The results, like Rodrigo Vera's swift KO and Jaqueline Amorim's submission victory, highlight the diverse skill sets and fighting styles that make MMA so captivating. Each fight, regardless of its placement on the card, is a mini-drama. What this really suggests is that the depth of talent in the sport is immense, and every single bout contributes to the overall spectacle. If you take a step back and think about it, these are individual journeys converging for a few intense minutes, and the outcomes can drastically alter a fighter's career.

Ultimately, UFC Macau was more than just a collection of fights; it was a narrative tapestry. It was about redemption, resurgence, and the relentless pursuit of greatness in a sport that demands everything. What I find most enduring about these events is the human element – the dedication, the sacrifice, and the sheer will to win that plays out in the octagon. It leaves you pondering what's next for these athletes and what new stories will unfold in future fight nights.